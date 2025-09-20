From Cristiano Ronaldo To Lionel Messi: Use These Google Gemini Nano Banana Prompts To Have Dinner With Any Sports Star

Google Gemini’s new AI feature, Nano Banana, is taking the internet by storm. Social media feeds are now flooded with AI-generated images that look almost real, from stunning portraits to imaginative scenarios. The feature allows users to create digital art that feels like professional photography.

On Instagram and X, users are sharing pictures where they place themselves in extraordinary settings. One of the most popular prompts says, “Create a Cinematic hyper-realistic documentary-style photo. The person in this picture sits confidently between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.” Many people are customising the prompt with their favorite celebrities, making each creation unique.

So, how can you make your own AI image?

First, download the Google Gemini app from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store and sign in with your Google account. Next, upload your photo and write or copy a creative prompt. Tap send, and in just a few minutes, Gemini will generate an image ready to download and share. The results are often so realistic that they look like high-end professional photography.

What Is Nano Banana?

Nano Banana is a new feature in Google Gemini that specialises in producing ultra-realistic, 4D-style portraits. It transforms regular selfies into cinematic masterpieces, giving them a documentary-like quality. The images often blur the line between reality and art, making them stand out from traditional photo filters or editing tools.

The buzz around Nano Banana has boosted Google Gemini’s popularity. In recent weeks, the app has overtaken ChatGPT to become the most downloaded free app on both the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

ALSO READ: Google Gemini Nano Banana AI Trend: Use This Simple Prompt To Sit Next To Any World Leader