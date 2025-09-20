LIVE TV
Google Gemini Nano Banana AI Trend: Use This Simple Prompt To Sit Next To Any World Leader

Google Gemini Nano Banana AI Trend: Use This Simple Prompt To Sit Next To Any World Leader

Nano Banana is a new feature in Google Gemini that specialises in producing ultra-realistic, 4D-style portraits. It transforms regular selfies into cinematic masterpieces, giving them a documentary-like quality.

Representational image (Created using Gemini)
Representational image (Created using Gemini)

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: September 20, 2025 17:11:37 IST

Google Gemini’s new feature, Nano Banana, has quickly become viral globally, with social media feeds filled with AI-generated images. From hyper-realistic portraits to imaginative scenarios, users are experimenting with the tool to produce digital art that looks almost lifelike.

Instagram and X are filled with images where people place themselves in extraordinary settings. One viral example includes the prompt, “Create a Cinematic hyper-realistic documentary-style photo. This person in this picture sits confidently between Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump at a rustic wooden table.” Users are replacing the names with their favorite personalities to make the trend their own.

How to Create Your Own AI Image?

1. Download the Google Gemini app from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store.

2. Sign in using your Google account.

3. Upload your picture.

4. Write or copy a creative prompt.

5. Tap send, and Gemini will generate an image ready to download and share.

The process takes only a few minutes, and the results are often so detailed that they resemble high-end professional photography.

What Is Nano Banana?

Nano Banana is a new feature in Google Gemini that specialises in producing ultra-realistic, 4D-style portraits. It transforms regular selfies into cinematic masterpieces, giving them a documentary-like quality. The images often blur the line between reality and art, making them stand out from traditional photo filters or editing tools.

The buzz around Nano Banana has boosted Google Gemini’s popularity. In recent weeks, the app has overtaken ChatGPT to become the most downloaded free app on both the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

ALSO READ: What is ‘Hug My Younger Self’ Trend? Here Are Best Prompts To Try On Google Gemini Nano Banana

Google Gemini Nano Banana AI Trend: Use This Simple Prompt To Sit Next To Any World Leader

