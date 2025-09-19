LIVE TV
What is 'Hug My Younger Self' Trend? Here Are Best Prompts To Try On Google Gemini Nano Banana

What is ‘Hug My Younger Self’ Trend? Here Are Best Prompts To Try On Google Gemini Nano Banana

The tool lets users transform a single selfie into a touching piece of art. From retro saree portraits to quirky 3D experiments, Nano Banana is now the go-to app for creating these emotional edits.

Representational image (Created using Gemini)
Representational image (Created using Gemini)

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: September 19, 2025 17:06:56 IST

The “Hug My Younger Self” trend has gone viral. People around the world are generating these AI images, and are using Google Gemini’s Nano Banana tool for the same. The tool lets users transform a single selfie into a touching piece of art. From retro saree portraits to quirky 3D experiments, Nano Banana is now the go-to app for creating these emotional edits.

Here’s how you can try it:

Step 1: Log in to Google Gemini’s Nano Banana on desktop or download the mobile app.

Step 2: Upload a clear selfie where your face is visible.

Step 3: Type in the right prompt, click generate.

Here are some prompts you can use:

– A heartfelt scene of me hugging my 8-year-old self in a sunlit bedroom, pastel-colored walls, toys gently scattered, glowing light, filled with emotion and realism.

– A realistic photo of present me embracing my younger self beneath autumn trees, golden leaves falling softly, warm evening glow, nostalgic and deeply moving.

– An emotional seaside moment of me holding child me at sunset, waves rolling behind, dreamy golden sky, gentle breeze, expressive faces full of connection.

– Me in modern casual wear hugging my younger version dressed in 90s retro style, inside a vintage living room, muted tones, family portraits, warm nostalgic light.

– A black-and-white photo of me hugging little me inside a quiet library, tall shelves behind, soft shadows adding intimacy, emotions in focus.

– A magical fantasy shot of adult me embracing younger me in a lush forest near a waterfall, morning mist with sun rays breaking through, dreamy and heartwarming.

