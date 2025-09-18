Google Gemini Responds To Safety Concerns As Banana Saree Trend Goes Viral, Know What Company Said
Google Gemini Responds To Safety Concerns As Banana Saree Trend Goes Viral, Know What Company Said

Google Gemini Responds To Safety Concerns As Banana Saree Trend Goes Viral, Know What Company Said

Google Gemini, however, says its platform is built with responsibility in mind and follows strict AI principles.

Representational image (Created using Gemini)
Representational image (Created using Gemini)

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: September 18, 2025 21:21:28 IST

A woman has claimed she had a “scary” experience while using Google Gemini’s image editing tool, which has gone viral with the “Banana AI saree trend.”

She stated that the AI-generated picture added a mole on her arm that was not visible in the original image she had provided. The incident sparked a debate online, with many warning users to be careful while sharing personal photos with AI platforms.

One user commented, “This is exactly how AI works. It learns from your digital footprint and the images you’ve already uploaded online. The mole probably appeared in your other pictures.” Another wrote, “It’s normal. If your photos are saved in Google Photos, Gemini may have drawn from your old pictures for accuracy.”

Google Gemini, however, says its platform is built with responsibility in mind and follows strict AI principles. On its website, the company explained that it uses SynthID, a special watermarking technology developed by Google DeepMind. SynthID works like a digital fingerprint, embedding invisible and visible watermarks into AI-generated images to make them identifiable.

Ben Colman, CEO of AI-detection startup Reality Defender, told WIRED earlier that watermarking is not foolproof, as it can be faked or removed.

Police officer VC Sajjanar warned people against blindly following viral AI trends. He wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “Be cautious with internet trends! With just one click, your bank account money can end up in criminals’ hands. Never share personal information or photos on fake websites or unauthorised apps.”

Gemini clarified that its results are based on prompts provided by users, and in rare cases, the output may not match expectations. “We’ll continue to improve with feedback. While we won’t always get it right, we are committed to listening, being transparent, and limiting harmful outputs,” the company said.

ALSO READ: Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang’s Comment On Google Gemini Nano Banana Goes Viral, Here’s What He Said

Google Gemini Responds To Safety Concerns As Banana Saree Trend Goes Viral, Know What Company Said

