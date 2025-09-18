Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang’s Comment On Google Gemini Nano Banana Goes Viral, Here’s What He Said

Google’s Gemini Nano Banana recently became viral and has quickly become one of the most talked-about AI innovations. Even Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has praised it.

At a recent event in London, Huang expressed his admiration for the tool. “How could anyone not love Nano Banana? I mean, Nano Banana, how good is that? Tell me it’s not true,” he said. He also mentioned a conversation he had with DeepMind CEO Demis Hassabis, where the two discussed the tool’s impressive capabilities.

Nicole Brichtova from DeepMind shared a post highlighting Huang’s comments, writing, “Jensen Huang being a Nano Banana fan made my day.” Google CEO Sundar Pichai later retweeted her post with the response, “Mine too.” This sparked a chain of reactions online, with users across platforms sharing their own appreciation for Nano Banana.

Unlike many other models, Nano Banana is available even in the free tier, making it accessible to a wide range of users.

The tool comes with several features:

-Users can type prompts and get instant images.

-It can combine text, photos, and other inputs to create results.

-Allows modifying existing pictures.

Users can merge multiple photos, apply different artistic styles, or even generate 3D figurine-like outputs from regular pictures.

Available through the Google Gemini app and the Google AI Studio, Nano Banana is designed to be fast, efficient, and easy to use.

