Google Gemini Nano Banana AI: Try These Viral Prompts To Transform Your Profile Picture Instantly
Home > Tech and Auto > Google Gemini Nano Banana AI: Try These Viral Prompts To Transform Your Profile Picture Instantly

Google Gemini Nano Banana AI: Try These Viral Prompts To Transform Your Profile Picture Instantly

Discover some creative Google Gemini Nano Banana AI prompts to transform your profile pictures and stand out on social media.

Representational image (Created using Gemini)
Representational image (Created using Gemini)

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: September 18, 2025 15:23:33 IST

Google Gemini’s Nano Banana tool has quickly become viral around the globe and is one of the most talked-about AI features since its launch last month. Notably, Instagram, Facebook, and X are filled with creative edits made using the tool.

Now, a new wave of users is exploring the Nano Banana tool to edit their profile pictures. With its ability to combine fun, style, and realism, the AI-powered feature is offering fresh ways for people to showcase their personality online. Recently, the official Google Gemini account on X even shared a set of prompts designed specifically for editing profile photos.

Here are some prompts that can help you experiment with your profile picture using the Nano Banana tool:

1. Imagine me as a 90s arcade racing game character, but keep my current outfit.

2. Recreate me as the main face on the cover of an old, worn-out bestselling paperback novel.

3. Design a ceramic mug shaped like my head, while keeping my facial details clear.

4. Paint me as a giant graffiti-style mural covering the side of a city building.

5. Transform me into a handmade crochet-style doll placed neatly on a shelf.

With these prompts, Google Gemini’s Nano Banana tool is making it simple for anyone to give their profile picture a creative twist. Whether for fun, artistic flair, or professional polish, this AI trend is proving to be the latest way to stand out online.

