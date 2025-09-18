Google Gemini Nano Banana AI: Try These Viral Prompts To Transform Your Profile Picture Instantly

Google Gemini’s Nano Banana tool has quickly become viral around the globe and is one of the most talked-about AI features since its launch last month. Notably, Instagram, Facebook, and X are filled with creative edits made using the tool.

Now, a new wave of users is exploring the Nano Banana tool to edit their profile pictures. With its ability to combine fun, style, and realism, the AI-powered feature is offering fresh ways for people to showcase their personality online. Recently, the official Google Gemini account on X even shared a set of prompts designed specifically for editing profile photos.

Here are some prompts that can help you experiment with your profile picture using the Nano Banana tool:

1. Imagine me as a 90s arcade racing game character, but keep my current outfit.

2. Recreate me as the main face on the cover of an old, worn-out bestselling paperback novel.

3. Design a ceramic mug shaped like my head, while keeping my facial details clear.

4. Paint me as a giant graffiti-style mural covering the side of a city building.

5. Transform me into a handmade crochet-style doll placed neatly on a shelf.

With these prompts, Google Gemini’s Nano Banana tool is making it simple for anyone to give their profile picture a creative twist. Whether for fun, artistic flair, or professional polish, this AI trend is proving to be the latest way to stand out online.

