Google Gemini Nano Banana AI Saree Craze Was Just The Start, Men’s Prompts Are Going Viral

The “Nano Banana” edit and Gemini AI’s retro saree trend has gone viral recently. Initially, the spotlight was on women reimagining themselves in glossy 90s-style Bollywood posters. But now, men are also trying the new trend.

Google Gemini’s detailed prompts are turning ordinary selfies into high-fashion portraits. What started as a fun experiment has quickly grown into a full-blown content wave. Men are now adding their own creative spin to aesthetics once thought to be “only for women.”

The most popular Gemini AI prompts for men include a mix of retro, cinematic, and casual themes. For example, the “Teacher Look” gives a soft, intellectual vibe with moody lighting and vintage-style detail. The “Vintage Bollywood Mafia” edit transforms men into stylish 70s icons. The “Riverbank Relaxation” scene captures an outdoorsy, laid-back moment with camping gear by calm waters.

For those who love old-school drama, the “Retro 90s Romance” and “Black-and-White Drama” prompts have become favourites. They bring back the mood of classic Bollywood romance and timeless photography styles. The “Mirror Selfie Magic” edit upgrades a simple mirror shot into an editorial frame, while the “Editorial Studio Shot” takes things to a fashion-magazine level with smoke, spotlights, and bold suits.

What makes these edits stand out is the focus on details. The AI keeps the person’s real face but enhances the overall mood, creating portraits that feel cinematic and polished.

With social media timelines filling up fast with these edits, it’s clear that Gemini AI is no longer just about sarees. It’s about creativity and reimagining everyday photos into moments that look straight out of cinema.

