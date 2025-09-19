LIVE TV
Meet Siddharth Jain, Man Who Bought First Tesla Car In India, Here's How Elon Musk Reacted

Meet Siddharth Jain, Man Who Bought First Tesla Car In India, Here's How Elon Musk Reacted

Tesla’s India debut sets the stage for strong competition in the premium EV market, where it will go up against brands like BYD, Kia, Hyundai, Mercedes, and BMW.

Elon Musk Reacts To Siddharth Jain's Tesla Model Y Purchase
Elon Musk Reacts To Siddharth Jain's Tesla Model Y Purchase

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: September 19, 2025 16:08:57 IST

Elon Musk’s Tesla has officially entered the Indian car market, delivering its first vehicle to a private buyer. Siddharth Jain, Executive Director of the INOX Group, has become the first person in India to own a Tesla.

Jain, whose family runs the popular multiplex chain INOX, purchased a Stealth Grey Tesla Model Y. Sharing his excitement on X (formerly Twitter), he wrote, “Thrilled to take delivery of the first Tesla in India. This one’s for you, @elonmusk.” Elon Musk himself replied with a brief but warm “Thank you,” making the occasion even more memorable for the business leader. Jain also revealed that he had visited Tesla’s factory back in 2017 and had been waiting ever since for the brand’s arrival in India.

Tesla sees India as a key growth market amid the rising demand for premium electric cars. In just two months, the company has secured over 600 bookings.

At present, Tesla is offering only one model in India, which is the Model Y SUV. The prices (ex-showroom) are:

– Rear-Wheel Drive (RWD): Rs 59.89 lakh

– Long Range All-Wheel Drive (AWD): Rs 67.89 lakh

Tesla’s India debut sets the stage for strong competition in the premium EV market, where it will go up against brands like BYD, Kia, Hyundai, Mercedes, and BMW. With growing interest in clean mobility and the government pushing for electric adoption, Tesla’s arrival could mark a new chapter in India’s automotive industry.

elon musk Siddharth Jain Tesla

