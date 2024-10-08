Middle East Conflict Keeps Markets Nervous Ahead Of China’s Reopening

Global stocks opened cautiously on Tuesday as elevated oil prices reflected growing concerns over the escalating conflict in the Middle East, all while anticipation builds for China’s reopening following a lengthy holiday.

The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yield remained above 4% during early trading in Asia, driven by a strong U.S. labor market that has led traders to significantly reduce expectations for Federal Reserve rate cuts.

Tensions heightened as Hezbollah launched rockets at Israel’s third-largest city, Haifa, with Israel considering an expansion of its military actions into Lebanon. This comes one year after the devastating Hamas attack that initiated the Gaza war.

Fears of a broader conflict and potential supply disruptions pushed Brent crude futures above $80 a barrel for the first time in over a month, reaching $81.00 per barrel—a 0.09% increase. Meanwhile, U.S. crude futures rose 0.14% to $77.25 per barrel.

Analysts at ANZ noted, “The global benchmark reached USD80/bbl as expectations rise that Israel may target Iran’s oil infrastructure in response to a recent missile attack. President Biden’s comments have not alleviated these concerns.” They also emphasized, “We still believe a direct attack on Iran’s oil facilities is the least likely retaliation option for Israel.” Despite these developments, the overall market sentiment remained tense on Tuesday.