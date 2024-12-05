Mother Dairy’s Ice Cream Business Crosses Rs 500 Crore-Mark In FY24

Mother Dairy’s ice cream business crossed the Rs 500 crore mark in FY24, contributing to a remarkable 180% surge in net profit. The company also saw a 3% increase in overall revenue, driven by strong performance in milk, curd, and new product launches.

Mother Dairy, one of India’s leading dairy brands, has reported a remarkable financial performance for the fiscal year 2024, with its ice cream business crossing the Rs 500-crore milestone. This significant achievement comes on the back of a robust 180% increase in net profit, which surged to Rs 106 crore from a net loss of Rs 133 crore in FY23. The company attributes its return to profitability to favorable procurement prices.

In FY24, Mother Dairy’s overall revenue grew by 3%, reaching Rs 15,037 crore, as per financial data accessed by business intelligence firm Tofler. Milk and milk products remain the cornerstone of the company’s revenue, contributing a dominant 72.47%. The integration of its milk and dairy products strategic business unit (SBU) has helped the company enhance synergies and deliver better results across its product categories.

The ice cream segment emerged as the company’s second-largest category, trailing only curd in terms of revenue. This success highlights the growing consumer demand for high-quality frozen desserts, a trend that Mother Dairy has capitalized on with innovative product offerings and expanded distribution.

Mother Dairy’s flagship product, cow milk, continued to perform strongly, registering a growth rate of 15%. Additionally, curd saw an impressive 22% increase in sales, further boosting the company’s position in the highly competitive dairy market.

Looking ahead, Mother Dairy plans to further strengthen its portfolio with more product innovations and enhanced market penetration. The company’s focus on value-added dairy products, such as beverages and ready-to-eat snacks, positions it well for continued success in FY25.

With a successful year behind it, Mother Dairy’s ice cream business and overall dairy portfolio are poised for continued growth, as the company builds on its strong foundation in the Indian dairy sector. Whether through product diversification or strategic investments, the company’s future looks bright as it continues to meet the evolving tastes of Indian consumers.

