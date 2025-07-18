Netflix Profits Surges 45 Percent After Subscription Prices Hike

Netflix is absolutely raking it in. They just dropped numbers for Q2 (ended June 30, 2025), and get this net profit shot up by 45% compared to last year. That’s $3.1 billion in the bank, not too shabby. Revenue’s up too—$11.1 billion, which is a 16% jump. They totally blew past whatever guidance and analyst folks had expected.

Guess all those global price hikes and that push for the cheaper ad-tier are paying off. Netflix says the cash boost is thanks to their wild mix of shows and, you know, people actually watching them.

* NETFLIX SEES FY REV. $44.8B TO $45.2B, SAW $43.5B TO $44.5B * NETFLIX STILL SEES 2025 REVENUE FROM ADS DOUBLING * NETFLIX: BOOSTED FY REV MOSTLY DUE TO US DOLLAR DEPRECIATION$NFLX @business pic.twitter.com/jhPSLyT694 — Nicholas Brown (@NicholasABrown_) July 17, 2025

The Real MVPs? Hit Shows & Global Content

Honestly, it’s the shows that are doing the heavy lifting. “Squid Game” season three basically broke the internet again—122 million views in just a few weeks. That’s apparently the sixth biggest series in Netflix history, which is insane. “Ginny & Georgia” (season three, because people can’t get enough drama), pulled in 53 million, and “Sirens” grabbed 56 million. Oh, and don’t sleep on animation—“KPop Demon Hunters” hit 80 million views and even charted its soundtrack worldwide. Korean content is just unstoppable at this point.

Netflix’s 2025 Plans: Hype Mode Activated

Netflix is feeling itself, big time. They’re hyping up the final “Stranger Things” season (about time, right?) and season two of “Wednesday.” Plus, a couple of big-name directors—Kathryn Bigelow and Guillermo del Toro—have new stuff coming. And here’s something new: they’re going hard on live content, with everything from boxing matches to NFL games.

Basically, if you’re tired of binging shows, you might be able to catch a fight or a football game without leaving your couch.

Ads, Not Just Subs: Welcome to the New Netflix

One more thing—Netflix is all-in on ads now. They’ve been building out their ad biz, and execs are talking about doubling ad revenue next year. They’re targeting a wild $9 billion a year from ads by 2030. Oh, and remember those big subscriber numbers? Yeah, they’re done sharing those—last we heard, they had over 300 million in December 2024, but now they’re bragging about “engagement metrics.” So it’s all about how much time people spend glued to the screen, not just how many are signed up. Different game, same goal: keep you watching, keep the money rolling in.

