Gig and Platform Workers Finally Get A Safety Net, Here’s What The New Labour Laws Change For Them

New Labour Laws: In case you have tried to run a startup of 2025 on a software of 1980s, you are already made aware of the labour issue in India. For a long time, an unforeseen and rapid change in the workforce was being dealt with by employing legislation that had already gone outdated, comparable in the museum.
On the one hand, such developments as 16 crore job creations, a drop in unemployment rates from 6% to 3.2%, and over 1.5 crore women entering the formal workforce in 2017-18 to 2023-24 were taking place in India.
In a nutshell, India modernized its labor force but neglected to change its rulebook. The four new labour codes are here to change that,the biggest resetting of the labour system since Independence.
They can be viewed as the starting of the proper reshaping of the system by India through the ‘refresh’ button pressed on an outdated system accompanied with the installation of a cleaner, digital-first labour framework that is compatible with the economy we are living in.
And the fascinating part for you, the reader, is here: This is not purely a theoretical discussion about policies. The new codes will determine your manner of working, your salary, the safety of your workplace, and even the portability of your benefits between jobs.
New Labour Laws: What’s So Special And New For Gig And Platform Workers?
