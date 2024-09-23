Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, September 23, 2024
Live Tv

NTPC Green Energy’s ₹10,000 Cr IPO Expected In Nov

NTPC Green Energy, a subsidiary of state-owned power giant NTPC, is set to launch its initial public offering (IPO) to raise ₹10,000 crore in the first week of November.

NTPC Green Energy’s ₹10,000 Cr IPO Expected In Nov

NTPC Green Energy, a subsidiary of state-owned power giant NTPC, is set to launch its initial public offering (IPO) to raise ₹10,000 crore in the first week of November, according to informed sources. The company recently filed preliminary papers with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) for the IPO.

The offering will consist entirely of new equity shares, with no offer-for-sale (OFS) component, as detailed in the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP). The proceeds from the IPO are intended for various purposes, including the repayment of loans for NTPC Renewable Energy Ltd. (NREL), which will receive approximately ₹7,500 crore. Additional funds will be allocated for general corporate expenses.

To promote the IPO, NTPC Green Energy plans to conduct roadshows in major cities in India, particularly Mumbai, as well as in Singapore.

MUST READ: Nifty Near 26000, Sensex Near 85000 ; PSU Bank, Auto Gain

This IPO comes at a time when India’s IPO market is thriving, with around 60 companies launching their initial share sales this year. NTPC Green Energy is recognized as a ‘Maharatna’ central public sector enterprise, with a robust renewable energy portfolio that includes solar and wind power assets across more than six states. As of August 2024, the company has an operational capacity of 3,071 MW from solar projects and 100 MW from wind projects.

NTPC aims to achieve 60 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2032, having currently installed 3.5 GW and with over 28 GW under development. India’s renewable energy sector is expanding rapidly; it ranks fourth globally in clean energy capacity, particularly in wind and solar installations. The country’s renewable energy capacity surged from 63 GW in FY12 to approximately 191 GW by March 2024, contributing to nearly 43% of India’s total power generation capacity, with solar energy being the primary driver of this growth.

The book-running lead managers for the issue include IDBI Capital Markets & Securities, HDFC Bank, IIFL Securities, and Nuvama Wealth Management.

READ MORE: Indian Real Estate Market To Reach $10 Trillion By 2047: Report

Filed under

IPO NREL NTPC

Also Read

93% Of Futures And Options Investors Incur Significant losses

93% Of Futures And Options Investors Incur Significant losses

BJP’s Poonawalla Calls Atishi ‘Proxy CM,’ Compares To Manmohan

BJP’s Poonawalla Calls Atishi ‘Proxy CM,’ Compares To Manmohan

Who Is Knightmare Joker? Zack Snyder’s Revamped Version Of DC Villain Offers Most Distinctive Take On The Character

Who Is Knightmare Joker? Zack Snyder’s Revamped Version Of DC Villain Offers Most Distinctive Take...

Lebanon Health Ministry: Israeli Attacks Kill 50, Injure Over 300

Lebanon Health Ministry: Israeli Attacks Kill 50, Injure Over 300

Kumara Dissanayake Takes Charge As Sri Lanka Faces Financial Crisis

Kumara Dissanayake Takes Charge As Sri Lanka Faces Financial Crisis

Entertainment

Who Is Knightmare Joker? Zack Snyder’s Revamped Version Of DC Villain Offers Most Distinctive Take On The Character

Who Is Knightmare Joker? Zack Snyder’s Revamped Version Of DC Villain Offers Most Distinctive Take

Coldplay Fever: Hotels Near Concert Venue Hit Rs 5 Lakh For 3 Nights

Coldplay Fever: Hotels Near Concert Venue Hit Rs 5 Lakh For 3 Nights

Sean “Diddy” Combs Held in Notorious Brooklyn Jail, Lawyers Decry ‘Hellhole’ Conditions

Sean “Diddy” Combs Held in Notorious Brooklyn Jail, Lawyers Decry ‘Hellhole’ Conditions

Kiran Rao Hopes Laapataa Ladies Will ‘Resonate With Audiences Across The World’

Kiran Rao Hopes Laapataa Ladies Will ‘Resonate With Audiences Across The World’

Kiran Rao’s Film Laapataa Ladies Is India’s Official Entry For 2025 Oscars

Kiran Rao’s Film Laapataa Ladies Is India’s Official Entry For 2025 Oscars

Lifestyle

Heartbroken Lover From Bihar Becomes ‘Bewafa Chai Wala’, Know How Much He Earns

Heartbroken Lover From Bihar Becomes ‘Bewafa Chai Wala’, Know How Much He Earns

History Of National Daughters Day: Origins And Significance

History Of National Daughters Day: Origins And Significance

Where Is The Loneliest Place On Earth? All You Need To Know About Point Nemo

Where Is The Loneliest Place On Earth? All You Need To Know About Point Nemo

Understanding Pregnancy Cravings: The Science Explained

Understanding Pregnancy Cravings: The Science Explained

The Miracle Drug: Ozempic’s Surprising Benefits Beyond Weight Loss

The Miracle Drug: Ozempic’s Surprising Benefits Beyond Weight Loss

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox