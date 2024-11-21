Online Motor Insurance Sees 70% Jump In Tier-2 cities, 110% in Tier-3 Areas: Policybazaar

Online motor insurance has gained tremendous popularity in India, particularly among younger demographics, with most buyers aged 25-40 years — a group largely made up of tech-savvy millennials and Gen Z consumers.

In recent years, the online motor insurance market in India has experienced impressive growth, with significant expansion beyond traditional metro cities. According to Policybazaar, factors like improved digital penetration, better internet connectivity, and growing awareness about the affordability of online policies are driving the shift.

Tier-wise Growth in Online Motor Insurance Adoption

The growth of online motor insurance in India has varied across different city tiers. The data highlights a strong upward trend, particularly in smaller cities:

Tier-1 Cities : Online motor insurance adoption has increased by 35% in major metro cities like Delhi, Bangalore, and Mumbai.

: Online motor insurance adoption has increased by in major metro cities like Delhi, Bangalore, and Mumbai. Tier-2 Cities : There has been a 70% surge in online insurance adoption, indicating the growing reach of digital platforms in these regions.

: There has been a in online insurance adoption, indicating the growing reach of digital platforms in these regions. Tier-3 Cities and Rural Areas: The most significant growth has occurred here, with adoption rates soaring by 110%, showcasing the expanding digital reach even in less urbanized regions.

Top Cities Leading Online Motor Insurance Sales

Cities that lead in online motor insurance purchases reflect India’s broader trend towards digitalization:

Delhi is the clear leader, holding an 8.1% market share in online motor insurance.

is the clear leader, holding an in online motor insurance. Bangalore (4.4%) and Mumbai (2.1%) follow closely behind.

(4.4%) and (2.1%) follow closely behind. Emerging tier-2 cities such as Pune and Lucknow (both at 1.9%) are also contributing significantly to the rise in online insurance adoption.

Popular Car Models Dominating the Online Insurance Market

Certain car models are increasingly popular among online insurance buyers, particularly those favored by the younger, tech-savvy crowd. The most notable models include:

Maruti Wagon R and Maruti Swift , each with a 5.9% market share in online insurance policies.

and , each with a in online insurance policies. Other popular models include the Hyundai i20 (4.4%) and the Maruti Baleno (4.3%).

(4.4%) and the (4.3%). The Maruti Alto (4.2%) highlights the continued importance of mass-market vehicles in the online insurance ecosystem.

Electric Vehicles (EVs) Driving the Shift Toward Digital Policies

A standout trend in the online motor insurance sector is the rapid rise of electric vehicles (EVs). Online insurance policies for EVs grew by a staggering 423% in 2022 and 399% in 2023, making them the fastest-growing segment in the motor insurance industry.

This dramatic increase in EV insurance policies reflects a broader shift towards sustainable and digital-first solutions in the automotive sector.

Age-wise Trends in Online Motor Insurance Buyers

While younger buyers dominate the online motor insurance space, the trend is becoming increasingly popular among older demographics as well. A significant majority of buyers are aged 25-40 years, with tech-savvy millennials and Gen Z consumers driving much of the demand.

However, older consumers (40+) are also becoming more comfortable with purchasing insurance online, indicating a growing trust in digital financial services.

Expert Insights: The Future of Online Motor Insurance in India

Paras Pasricha, Head of Motor Insurance at Policybazaar, commented on the transformative shift, saying, “The rapid adoption of online motor insurance, particularly in tier-2 and tier-3 cities, signals a major change in how insurance is perceived and purchased across India. With increasing digital penetration, better internet access, and growing consumer awareness, online insurance is set to become the mainstream choice across both urban and rural areas.”

As digital-first platforms continue to improve accessibility and affordability, online motor insurance is expected to gain further momentum, reshaping the way consumers in India approach and purchase their policies.

