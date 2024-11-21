Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Friday, November 22, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Online Motor Insurance Sees 70% Jump In Tier-2 cities, 110% in Tier-3 Areas: Policybazaar

Online motor insurance has gained tremendous popularity in India, particularly among younger demographics, with most buyers aged 25-40 years — a group largely made up of tech-savvy millennials and Gen Z consumers.

Online Motor Insurance Sees 70% Jump In Tier-2 cities, 110% in Tier-3 Areas: Policybazaar

In recent years, the online motor insurance market in India has experienced impressive growth, with significant expansion beyond traditional metro cities. According to Policybazaar, factors like improved digital penetration, better internet connectivity, and growing awareness about the affordability of online policies are driving the shift.

Tier-wise Growth in Online Motor Insurance Adoption

The growth of online motor insurance in India has varied across different city tiers. The data highlights a strong upward trend, particularly in smaller cities:

  • Tier-1 Cities: Online motor insurance adoption has increased by 35% in major metro cities like Delhi, Bangalore, and Mumbai.
  • Tier-2 Cities: There has been a 70% surge in online insurance adoption, indicating the growing reach of digital platforms in these regions.
  • Tier-3 Cities and Rural Areas: The most significant growth has occurred here, with adoption rates soaring by 110%, showcasing the expanding digital reach even in less urbanized regions.

Top Cities Leading Online Motor Insurance Sales

Cities that lead in online motor insurance purchases reflect India’s broader trend towards digitalization:

  • Delhi is the clear leader, holding an 8.1% market share in online motor insurance.
  • Bangalore (4.4%) and Mumbai (2.1%) follow closely behind.
  • Emerging tier-2 cities such as Pune and Lucknow (both at 1.9%) are also contributing significantly to the rise in online insurance adoption.

Popular Car Models Dominating the Online Insurance Market

Certain car models are increasingly popular among online insurance buyers, particularly those favored by the younger, tech-savvy crowd. The most notable models include:

  • Maruti Wagon R and Maruti Swift, each with a 5.9% market share in online insurance policies.
  • Other popular models include the Hyundai i20 (4.4%) and the Maruti Baleno (4.3%).
  • The Maruti Alto (4.2%) highlights the continued importance of mass-market vehicles in the online insurance ecosystem.

Electric Vehicles (EVs) Driving the Shift Toward Digital Policies

A standout trend in the online motor insurance sector is the rapid rise of electric vehicles (EVs). Online insurance policies for EVs grew by a staggering 423% in 2022 and 399% in 2023, making them the fastest-growing segment in the motor insurance industry.

This dramatic increase in EV insurance policies reflects a broader shift towards sustainable and digital-first solutions in the automotive sector.

Age-wise Trends in Online Motor Insurance Buyers

While younger buyers dominate the online motor insurance space, the trend is becoming increasingly popular among older demographics as well. A significant majority of buyers are aged 25-40 years, with tech-savvy millennials and Gen Z consumers driving much of the demand.

However, older consumers (40+) are also becoming more comfortable with purchasing insurance online, indicating a growing trust in digital financial services.

Expert Insights: The Future of Online Motor Insurance in India

Paras Pasricha, Head of Motor Insurance at Policybazaar, commented on the transformative shift, saying, “The rapid adoption of online motor insurance, particularly in tier-2 and tier-3 cities, signals a major change in how insurance is perceived and purchased across India. With increasing digital penetration, better internet access, and growing consumer awareness, online insurance is set to become the mainstream choice across both urban and rural areas.”

As digital-first platforms continue to improve accessibility and affordability, online motor insurance is expected to gain further momentum, reshaping the way consumers in India approach and purchase their policies.

Suggestions for Headings and Subheadings:

  1. The Growing Trend of Online Motor Insurance in India: A Shift Towards Digital Adoption
    • This main heading captures the essence of the article, using key terms like “online motor insurance” and “digital adoption.”
  2. Rapid Growth of Online Motor Insurance in India
    • A clear subheading that highlights the growth trend and introduces the factors driving it.
  3. Tier-wise Growth in Online Motor Insurance Adoption
    • Organizing the growth data by city tier makes it easier for readers to digest the information.
  4. Top Cities Leading Online Motor Insurance Sales
    • Provides a snapshot of the cities with the highest adoption rates, reinforcing digital trends.
  5. Popular Car Models Dominating the Online Insurance Market
    • Focuses on the specific models driving the online insurance surge, using relevant keywords like “top car models” and “online insurance market.”
  6. Electric Vehicles (EVs) Driving the Shift Toward Digital Policies
    • Highlights a key emerging trend and incorporates important terms like “EVs” and “digital policies.”

Filed under

and Mumbai Bangalore Car Delhi EV Online Motor Insurance
Advertisement

Also Read

Could Your Sweet Tooth Be The Result Of Your Genes?

Could Your Sweet Tooth Be The Result Of Your Genes?

Delhi AQI Today: Dense Fog, AQI Stands Very Poor

Delhi AQI Today: Dense Fog, AQI Stands Very Poor

Delhi’s Khan Market Stands At 22nd Most Expensive Market In The World

Delhi’s Khan Market Stands At 22nd Most Expensive Market In The World

Who Is The New Pock Of Donald Trump After Matt Gaetz Take A Step Back: Pam Bondi

Who Is The New Pock Of Donald Trump After Matt Gaetz Take A Step Back:...

Netanyahu And Gallant Under International Scrutini, Where Elese In ICC They May Face Arrest

Netanyahu And Gallant Under International Scrutini, Where Elese In ICC They May Face Arrest

Entertainment

Prasar Bharati’s OTT Platform WAVES To Provide ‘Clean Family Entertainment’

Prasar Bharati’s OTT Platform WAVES To Provide ‘Clean Family Entertainment’

‘I Wouldn’t Date Someone Old Enough Who…’: Mia Khalifa On Dating Gosspis

‘I Wouldn’t Date Someone Old Enough Who…’: Mia Khalifa On Dating Gosspis

What Happened To JonBenét Ramsey 28 Years Ago? Dad John Bennett Ramsey Speaks Out Ahead Of Docseries

What Happened To JonBenét Ramsey 28 Years Ago? Dad John Bennett Ramsey Speaks Out Ahead

10 Times When The Simpsons Predictions Got Wrong

10 Times When The Simpsons Predictions Got Wrong

Alien: Earth: Prequel To Ridley Scott’s 1979 Alien NOW Has A Release Date- Check Here

Alien: Earth: Prequel To Ridley Scott’s 1979 Alien NOW Has A Release Date- Check Here

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Guess Which City Has Become The New Sex Tourism Hub?

Guess Which City Has Become The New Sex Tourism Hub?

Does Regular Hair Coloring Lead To Premature Grey Hair?

Does Regular Hair Coloring Lead To Premature Grey Hair?

Can Slow Living Be the Answer To Delhi’s Air Crisis?

Can Slow Living Be the Answer To Delhi’s Air Crisis?

This Unknown HACK Will Protect You From Asthma Attack During Hazardous Air Pollution

This Unknown HACK Will Protect You From Asthma Attack During Hazardous Air Pollution

Unique Benefits Of Pet Parenting For Children, Enhancing Development And Social Skills

Unique Benefits Of Pet Parenting For Children, Enhancing Development And Social Skills

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox