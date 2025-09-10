LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Apple IPhone 17 launch apple nepal-protests KP Oli Resigned 2026 T20 World Cup CP Radhakrishnan donald trump Apple IPhone 17 launch apple nepal-protests KP Oli Resigned 2026 T20 World Cup CP Radhakrishnan donald trump Apple IPhone 17 launch apple nepal-protests KP Oli Resigned 2026 T20 World Cup CP Radhakrishnan donald trump Apple IPhone 17 launch apple nepal-protests KP Oli Resigned 2026 T20 World Cup CP Radhakrishnan
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Apple IPhone 17 launch apple nepal-protests KP Oli Resigned 2026 T20 World Cup CP Radhakrishnan donald trump Apple IPhone 17 launch apple nepal-protests KP Oli Resigned 2026 T20 World Cup CP Radhakrishnan donald trump Apple IPhone 17 launch apple nepal-protests KP Oli Resigned 2026 T20 World Cup CP Radhakrishnan donald trump Apple IPhone 17 launch apple nepal-protests KP Oli Resigned 2026 T20 World Cup CP Radhakrishnan
LIVE TV
Home > Business > Optivalue Tek Consulting Share Pops 21% On Day 1: Can It Sustain The Momentum?

Optivalue Tek Consulting Share Pops 21% On Day 1: Can It Sustain The Momentum?

Optivalue Tek Consulting is a delhi based IT software company listed today. The IPO has got a significant interest from NIIs and Retail Investors. The company’s focus is to provide effective and efficient technical solutions.

Optivalue Tek Consulting Share Pops 21% On Day 1: Can It Sustain The Momentum?

Published By: Ankur Mishra
Last updated: September 11, 2025 00:07:31 IST

Optivalue Tek Consulting was listed today at Rs.103.60 (21.19%). The IPO was opened on September 02, 2025, and closed on September 04, 2025. It has attracted NIIs and Retail investors on last day of its subscription. But, the question is, will it retain or has the potential to outperform?

Optivalue Tek Consulting: Day 1 Share Price

Share Opening Price: Rs.103.60 
Percentage Change to IPO Price: 21.19%
Share Price (Maximum): Rs.107.55 
Share Price (Minimum): Rs.101.70
(Data: Sep 10, 2025 | 20:40 PM)

Key IPO Dates and Details: Optivalue Tek Consulting

•    IPO Subscription Opens: September 02, 2025
•    IPO Subscription Closes: September 04, 2025
•    Price Range: Rs.80 to Rs.84
•    Lot Size: 1600 equity shares
•    Issue Size: Rs.61.7 Crores 
•    Book Running Lead Manager: Share India Capital Services Pvt. Ltd.
•    Registrar: Cameo Corporate Services Limited
•    Sponsor Bank: HDFC Bank Limited

Optivalue Tek Consulting: Subscription Status on Day 3

As of Day 3, the IPO was subscribed 13.52 times. Segment-wise consolidated investors participation:

• Total Subscription: 13.52x
• Retail Investors: 14.00x
• Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs): 0.75x
• NIIs Investors: 33.95x
(Subscription Specifics Collection Details: Sep 04, 2025 | 01:07 pm)

Optivalue Tek Consulting: Company Background

Optivalue Tek Consulting, new delhi based company, deals in customised IT Software services. The company’s focus is to provide effective and efficient technical solutions. The key customers of the companies include domestic and International.

(Disclaimer: The above article is only for the purpose of information. It does not constitute financial guidance in any form(s). Investors here are suggested to carefully review the prospectus and refer to a registered financial advisor or certified investment professional before they finalise any investment. Similarly, past performances are not an indication of future outcomes. Investments are subject to market risks.)

Tags: ipoIPO newsOptivalue Tek Consulting

RELATED News

Dev Accelerator IPO Day 1: Is This Subscription Justified Or A Bubble In The Market?
Tata launches Nexon.ev "DARK" edition with ADAS safety tech
Iowa Gov Kim Reynolds visits Praj Industries, Mittal Farm aims to strengthen economic ties
Shringar House Of Mangalsutra IPO: Why Retail Investors Are Rushing On Day 1? Check Details
Urban Company IPO Day 1: Retail Demand Surges, What’s Behind The Hype?

LATEST NEWS

Marco Rubio, Wang Yi hold call on bilateral, global issues
Who Is Charlie Kirk? Donald Trump Ally, Conservative Activist, Founder Of Turning Point USA, Shot At UVU Event
"Feels amazing": Vishal Jethwa on TIFF screening of 'Homebound'
'Harry Potter' star Tom Felton calls Pratik "brother" after 'Gandhi' receives standing ovation at TIFF
Michael Caine back to acting? Actor likely to reunite with Vin Diesel for 'The Last Witch Hunter' sequel
Oracle’s Stock Surge Makes Larry Ellison World’s Richest… for a Moment
Asia Cup: "Every match is important…": Dube refuses to tag UAE clash as a "warm up" for Pakistan match
Has Trump Just Declared War On Russia? US President Issues Cryptic Warning After Drones Hit NATO Ally Poland
"Will bring you back soon": Mamata Banerjee assures tourists stuck in Nepal of government assistance
'We will continue to strike,' says Netanyahu after Israel pounds Houthi targets
Optivalue Tek Consulting Share Pops 21% On Day 1: Can It Sustain The Momentum?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Optivalue Tek Consulting Share Pops 21% On Day 1: Can It Sustain The Momentum?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Optivalue Tek Consulting Share Pops 21% On Day 1: Can It Sustain The Momentum?
Optivalue Tek Consulting Share Pops 21% On Day 1: Can It Sustain The Momentum?
Optivalue Tek Consulting Share Pops 21% On Day 1: Can It Sustain The Momentum?
Optivalue Tek Consulting Share Pops 21% On Day 1: Can It Sustain The Momentum?

QUICK LINKS