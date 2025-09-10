Optivalue Tek Consulting Share Pops 21% On Day 1: Can It Sustain The Momentum?

Optivalue Tek Consulting was listed today at Rs.103.60 (21.19%). The IPO was opened on September 02, 2025, and closed on September 04, 2025. It has attracted NIIs and Retail investors on last day of its subscription. But, the question is, will it retain or has the potential to outperform?

Optivalue Tek Consulting: Day 1 Share Price

Share Opening Price: Rs.103.60

Percentage Change to IPO Price: 21.19%

Share Price (Maximum): Rs.107.55

Share Price (Minimum): Rs.101.70

(Data: Sep 10, 2025 | 20:40 PM)

Key IPO Dates and Details: Optivalue Tek Consulting

• IPO Subscription Opens: September 02, 2025

• IPO Subscription Closes: September 04, 2025

• Price Range: Rs.80 to Rs.84

• Lot Size: 1600 equity shares

• Issue Size: Rs.61.7 Crores

• Book Running Lead Manager: Share India Capital Services Pvt. Ltd.

• Registrar: Cameo Corporate Services Limited

• Sponsor Bank: HDFC Bank Limited

Optivalue Tek Consulting: Subscription Status on Day 3

As of Day 3, the IPO was subscribed 13.52 times. Segment-wise consolidated investors participation:

• Total Subscription: 13.52x

• Retail Investors: 14.00x

• Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs): 0.75x

• NIIs Investors: 33.95x

(Subscription Specifics Collection Details: Sep 04, 2025 | 01:07 pm)

Optivalue Tek Consulting: Company Background

Optivalue Tek Consulting, new delhi based company, deals in customised IT Software services. The company’s focus is to provide effective and efficient technical solutions. The key customers of the companies include domestic and International.

(Disclaimer: The above article is only for the purpose of information. It does not constitute financial guidance in any form(s). Investors here are suggested to carefully review the prospectus and refer to a registered financial advisor or certified investment professional before they finalise any investment. Similarly, past performances are not an indication of future outcomes. Investments are subject to market risks.)