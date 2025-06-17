Oswal Pumps IPO Subscription Closes Today, Oversubscribed 3.05 Times So Far

The clock is ticking! Today, June 17, 2025, marks the final day to subscribe to the highly anticipated IPO of Oswal Pumps, valued at ₹1,387.34 crore. Since the subscription window opened on June 13, investors have shown strong interest, with the National Stock Exchange reporting bids for 4.93 crore shares against 1.62 crore shares on offer — that’s a solid 3.05 times oversubscription as of 11:18 AM.

Looking closer, Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) are leading the charge, oversubscribing their reserved quota by a whopping 9.97 times. Retail investors are not far behind, with a 1.59 times subscription. However, Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) are yet to catch up, having subscribed only 0.33 times so far.

If you haven’t placed your bid yet, now’s the time! Don’t miss out on this exciting opportunity before the window closes today. Will Oswal Pumps see even higher demand in the final hours? Stay tuned!

Oswal Pumps IPO: Key Details At A Glance

Total Shares Offered: Fresh issue: 14.5 million equity shares Offer for Sale (OFS): Up to 8.1 million shares by promoter Vivek Gupta

Price Band: ₹584 – ₹614 per share

Lot Size: 24 shares per lot

Minimum Investment for Retail Investors: 1 lot (24 shares) Approximate amount: ₹14,736 (at upper price band)

Maximum Investment for Retail Investors: Up to 13 lots (312 shares) Approximate amount: ₹1,91,568 (at upper price band)



Oswal Pumps IPO Shares See Strong Grey Market Premium

Oswal Pumps’ shares are trading at a healthy grey market premium today as the IPO subscription closes. Unofficial sources report the unlisted shares are priced around ₹670 each, reflecting a ₹56 premium or 9.12% above the IPO’s upper price band of ₹614. This strong premium signals solid investor interest and positive market sentiment ahead of the official listing. While grey market prices are unofficial and carry risks, this activity suggests confidence in Oswal Pumps’ growth potential. As the final subscription day wraps up, investors should watch for allotment updates and official news to make informed decisions. The current grey market trend is a promising sign for the IPO’s success.

Oswal Pumps IPO Receives Positive Reviews From Major Brokerages

Leading brokerages like SBI Securities, Bajaj Broking, and Arihant Capital have given positive reviews for Oswal Pumps IPO.

Experts recommend investors subscribe to the IPO based on strong fundamentals.

The company’s solid market position and expanding product range contribute to a favorable long-term outlook.

Analysts view the IPO as an attractive opportunity for long-term growth.

Brokerages suggest Oswal Pumps is a promising pick for investors seeking steady returns.

Oswal Pumps IPO allotment Date, Listing Date

Subscription closes today, June 17, 2025.

Basis of allotment to be finalized on Wednesday, June 18, 2025.

Allotted shares expected to be credited to demat accounts on Thursday, June 19, 2025.

Oswal Pumps shares scheduled to list on BSE and NSE on Friday, June 20, 2025.

Oswal Pumps IPO Registrar And Lead Managers

Registrar: MUFG Intime India (formerly Link Intime)

Book-running Lead Managers: IIFL Capital Services Axis Capital CLSA India JM Financial Nuvama Wealth Management



Oswal Pumps IPO: Fresh Issue Proceeds To Fund Expansion And Debt Repayment

Oswal Pumps will not receive any proceeds from the Offer for Sale (OFS). “The Promoter Selling Shareholder will be entitled to the proceeds from the sale of the Offered Shares in the Offer for Sale, net of the offer-related expenses and relevant taxes thereon,” the company said in its Red Herring Prospectus (RHP).

The company plans to use the proceeds from the fresh issue to actively:

Fund certain capital expenditures.

Invest in its wholly-owned subsidiary, Oswal Solar, through equity infusion.

Set up new manufacturing units in Karnal, Haryana.

Pre-pay or repay, partly or fully, certain outstanding borrowings.

These steps aim to strengthen Oswal Pumps’ infrastructure and financial position.

Oswal Pumps

Oswal Pumps specializes in manufacturing solar-powered and grid-connected submersible and monoblock pumps, along with electric motors, including induction and submersible motors. The company also produces solar modules, all marketed under the well-known ‘Oswal’ brand. With over 22 years of industry experience, Oswal Pumps has built strong expertise in engineering, product design, manufacturing, and testing. Their diverse product range caters to agricultural, industrial, and domestic needs, emphasizing energy-efficient and sustainable solutions. This extensive experience and product quality have established Oswal Pumps as a trusted name in the pump and solar equipment market.

