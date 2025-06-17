Live Tv
Emmanuel Macron Always Gets It Wrong: Donald Trump Reveals The Real Reason Why He Left The G7 Summit Early

Donald Trump denied claims that he left the G7 Summit to mediate an Israel-Iran ceasefire, calling Emmanuel Macron’s remarks inaccurate. Trump teased a "much bigger" reason for his return to Washington, sparking global curiosity.

Donald Trump clarified on Tuesday, June 17, that his early departure from the G7 Summit in Canada was not related to any potential ceasefire between Israel and Iran. Instead, he hinted at a far more significant reason.

Responding to French President Emmanuel Macron’s remarks about his exit, Trump criticized Macron, saying he “always gets it wrong.” The US President took to Truth Social to accuse Macron of seeking attention and of being mistaken about the reason for his sudden return to Washington.

Trump wrote that Macron falsely claimed he left the summit to negotiate a ceasefire between Iran and Israel. He emphasized that the real reason was much more important.

“He has no idea why I’m heading back to Washington, but it definitely isn’t about a ceasefire,” Trump stated, adding, “Much bigger than that. Whether he’s misinformed or doing it on purpose, Emmanuel always gets it wrong. Stay tuned!”

(More details are awaited on this story.) 

