Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: November 5, 2025 10:37:07 IST

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 4: Phoenix Plants Lifesaver Pvt Ltd, which has been a giant in the Indian fertiliser sector infrastructure landscape, stated that it experienced great milestones in its functioning, network, and its dedication to sustainable agriculture. The company was founded in 2021 with the intention of transforming the farm sector by addressing the issues that farmers had.

Farmer Reach and Expansive Network.
Phoenix Plants Lifesaver has established a good network within the country. It serves 8 states and 189 cities with over 5,500 retail service centers as well as Farmer Service Cooperative Societies that deliver the products directly to farmers.

Important Statistic: Phoenix Plants Lifesaver has over 1.5 million farmers with whom they are now linked.
The firm will target all rural farmers in India by 2025 and venture into the foreign market.

State of the Art Production and Quality Control.
Phoenix Plants Lifesaver operates one of the largest plants in North India to facilitate growth. The completely mechanised plant manufactures 50,000 litres of liquid fertiliser and 600 metric tons of solid fertiliser per day, whereby quality checks are very stringent in order to come out with high-quality inputs.

Target Research and Sustainable Solutions.
Phoenix Plants Lifesaver enhances its research and development unit by advancing its labs with the aim of supporting its commitment to offering innovative and sustainable services to farmers.

NPK 22:22:11 Fertiliser Gains Traction.
NPK 22:22:11 is a type of balanced fertiliser popular in Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and other states, which is produced by Phoenix. It enhances the production of crops and has nitrogen, which promotes the growth of crops, phosphorus, which ensures the pruning of roots and fruits, and potash, which ensures resistance against diseases and the quality of grains.

Individual farmers like Ram Pal Singh and Sunita Devi have been reporting as much as a 20 per cent increase in the yield. Insiders at Krishi Vigyan Kendra assert that the use of balanced fertilisers contributes to maintaining the fertility of the soils as well as raising the incomes of the farmers.

Phoenix Plants Lifesaver is determined towards growth, purity and progress of Indian farmers and works towards being a new source of hope in the agricultural industry.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Nov 5, 2025 10:37 AM IST
