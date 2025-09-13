Power & Instrumentation (Gujarat) Limited Increases Stake in Peaton Electrical Company Limited to 51.06%
LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Guinness World Records donald trump Congo news Eastern Sentry 2026 midterm elections Disha Patani Bareilly elon musk latest US news Guinness World Records donald trump Congo news Eastern Sentry 2026 midterm elections Disha Patani Bareilly elon musk latest US news Guinness World Records donald trump Congo news Eastern Sentry 2026 midterm elections Disha Patani Bareilly elon musk latest US news Guinness World Records donald trump Congo news Eastern Sentry 2026 midterm elections Disha Patani Bareilly elon musk latest US news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Guinness World Records donald trump Congo news Eastern Sentry 2026 midterm elections Disha Patani Bareilly elon musk latest US news Guinness World Records donald trump Congo news Eastern Sentry 2026 midterm elections Disha Patani Bareilly elon musk latest US news Guinness World Records donald trump Congo news Eastern Sentry 2026 midterm elections Disha Patani Bareilly elon musk latest US news Guinness World Records donald trump Congo news Eastern Sentry 2026 midterm elections Disha Patani Bareilly elon musk latest US news
LIVE TV
Home > Business > Power & Instrumentation (Gujarat) Limited Increases Stake in Peaton Electrical Company Limited to 51.06%

Power & Instrumentation (Gujarat) Limited Increases Stake in Peaton Electrical Company Limited to 51.06%

Power & Instrumentation (Gujarat) Limited Increases Stake in Peaton Electrical Company Limited to 51.06%

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 13, 2025 06:24:06 IST

PNN

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], September 12: Power & Instrumentation (Gujarat) Limited (PIGL) (NSE: PIGL, BSE: 543912), one of the leading players in the electrical contracting and equipment sector, has agreed to acquire an additional 35.82% stake in Peaton Electrical Company Limited (PECL). This strategic acquisition will bring PIGL’s total shareholding to 51.06%, making PECL a subsidiary. Prior to this transaction, PIGL already held a 15.23% stake in PECL.

About Peaton Electrical Company Limited

-PECL specialises in manufacturing electrical materials such as unitised substations, M.V. panels, L.V. panels, bus trunking systems and compact substations

-The company’s product portfolio also includes auto-synchronising panels, APFCR panels, distribution boards, and M.V. panels up to 33 KV

-PECL operates in the electrical equipment manufacturing industry, with a focus on LT panels, bus trunking systems, compact substations, and other electrical materials

-PECL has supplied products to major public sector undertakings, government and semi-government entities, and corporate clients for four decades

The company’s turnover for the fiscal year 2024-25 is ₹36.04 Cr

Strategic Rationale for the Acquisition

-The companies will collaborate on product development, new technologies, and a preferred relationship for supplies of LT panels, bus trunking systems, and compact substations

-PECL will invest in expanding manufacturing capacity to meet the growing requirements of PIGL

-The current promoters of PECL will continue to lead the company’s management and operations to ensure continuity and a smooth transition

Future Outlook for PIGL

The full integration of Peaton Electrical Company Limited as a subsidiary is a significant step for PIGL’s long-term growth strategy. This move is expected to strengthen PIGL’s product portfolio and enhance operational synergies through a reliable supply chain. By securing a majority stake, PIGL is positioning itself for accelerated growth, an expanded market presence, and increased profitability for its stakeholders.

Commenting on the update, Mr. Padmaraj Padmnabhan Pillai, Managing Director of Power & Instrumentation (Gujarat) Limited said, “This acquisition marks a pivotal moment for PIGL. We are incredibly excited about the synergies this partnership will unlock, combining the extensive experience of both companies, PIGL’s market reach and strong client base with PECL’s decades of manufacturing excellence and innovation.

Together, we aim to accelerate product development, adopt new technologies, and scale up manufacturing capacity to meet the growing demand across public, private, and government projects. By integrating PECL as a subsidiary, PIGL will be able to strengthen its product portfolio, build a more reliable supply chain, and capture larger opportunities in the electrical equipment sector. This move positions us for sustained growth, enhanced competitiveness, and greater value creation for all stakeholders. “

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

Tags: advertorial-disclaimerBusinessdevelopmentfinanceincreased-stakepnnpower-instrumentation-gujarat-limited

RELATED News

Kataria Jewellers to Open New Showroom in Indore This Diwali Season
Ahead of the Festive Season, Flipkart Witnesses Multi-Fold Growth in Electronics; Tier-2+ Regions Emerge as Major Growth Drivers
Ajitesh Korupolu Showcases Hyderabad's Exciting Real Estate Evolution on Mayank's Podcast
Sona Comstar CEO urges government to engage China on rare earth magnet export controls
Auto sector should be at core of India-EU FTA, with liberalised tariffs: EU Trade Commissioner

LATEST NEWS

Conflicts multiplying, peace under siege, says UN Chief
Gyan Bharatam Portal: PM Narendra Modi Launches Dedicated Digital Platform For Preserving Manuscripts
Power & Instrumentation (Gujarat) Limited Increases Stake in Peaton Electrical Company Limited to 51.06%
Kapil Dev wishes Team India "good luck" for upcoming Asia Cup 2025 clash against Pakistan
US Appeals Court Allows Trump Administration to End Legal Protections for 430,000 Migrants
Trinamool Chhatra Parishad protests against "suspicious" death of student in Jadavpur University campus
‘If Firecrackers Are To Be Banned….’: What Did The Bench Of CJI BR Gavai And Justice K Vinod Chandran Said About Firecracker Ban?
Former Indian envoy calls Sushila Karki's appointment as interim PM "stabilising influence" for Nepal
SG Pipers appoints Tim Oudenaller, Sofie Gierts as head coaches of men's and women's teams
Priyanka Chaturvedi urges for cancellation of upcoming India-Pakistan cricket match at Asia Cup
Power & Instrumentation (Gujarat) Limited Increases Stake in Peaton Electrical Company Limited to 51.06%

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Power & Instrumentation (Gujarat) Limited Increases Stake in Peaton Electrical Company Limited to 51.06%

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Power & Instrumentation (Gujarat) Limited Increases Stake in Peaton Electrical Company Limited to 51.06%
Power & Instrumentation (Gujarat) Limited Increases Stake in Peaton Electrical Company Limited to 51.06%
Power & Instrumentation (Gujarat) Limited Increases Stake in Peaton Electrical Company Limited to 51.06%
Power & Instrumentation (Gujarat) Limited Increases Stake in Peaton Electrical Company Limited to 51.06%

QUICK LINKS