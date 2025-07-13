LIVE TV
Power Moves: Union Minister Piyush Goyal's Cross-Country Industrial Sprint- Here Is Everything You Need To Know

Power Moves: Union Minister Piyush Goyal’s Cross-Country Industrial Sprint- Here Is Everything You Need To Know

Piyush Goyal led a week of proactive trade, export, and industrial reviews across India, with key meetings, factory visits, and project reviews aimed at powering growth across regions and sectors.

Power Moves: Union Minister Piyush Goyal’s Cross-Country Industrial Sprint- Here Is Everything You Need To Know
Power Moves By Union Minister Piyush Goyal (Pic: X)

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last Updated: July 13, 2025 12:50:54 IST

If you’ve been following India’s economic growth story, the past week offered plenty to watch. Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal led a series of high-level engagements aimed at strengthening the country’s trade, export, and industrial ecosystems—each stop reflecting a clear strategic intent.

Let’s walk through the highlights. The week began in New Delhi, where the Minister met with the Chairman of State Bank of India, senior executives from leading banks, ECGC Ltd., and key ministry officials. Their focus? A detailed review of India’s export credit framework and identifying new pathways to enhance access to export financing, particularly for MSMEs.

From there, the minister travelled to Srinagar. Here, he interacted with representatives from the Kashmir Chamber of Commerce & Industry and the MSME Development Forum’s Kashmir Chapter—reaffirming the Centre’s support for regional businesses. He also engaged with stakeholders in Jammu & Kashmir’s agriculture and cold chain sectors, signalling the government’s intent to boost value-added exports from the region.

Finally, the focus shifted to Bengaluru. At the Karnataka Industrial Areas Development Board (KIADB) Aerospace SEZ in Devanahalli, Union Minister, Piyush Goyal visited key manufacturing units, including Unimech Aerospace Manufacturing Ltd. and Safran HAL Aircraft Engines Pvt. Ltd. These visits reinforced the government’s support for India’s growing capabilities in aerospace manufacturing under the Make in India initiative. 

Piyush Goyal’s Weekly Power Highlights

Location Engagement Focus
Delhi Export credit meeting with banks & ECGC
Srinagar Meetings with MSME Forum & Cold Chain leaders
Bengaluru Aerospace SEZ factory visits
Gujarat/Rajasthan Infrastructure project review via PMG

 Goyal’s High-Impact Push For Trade, Exports, And Infrastructure

  • Power Talks: Export Credit and Financing on Radar: Goyal’s interaction with top banking leaders focused on unlocking new avenues in India’s export credit structure. The review emphasized improving accessibility, simplifying processes, and expanding coverage through ECGC Ltd. This step aims to fuel MSME participation in global trade and ensure financial institutions stay aligned with India’s export ambition.
  • Power Push: Cold Chains and Kashmir’s Business Pulse: During his Srinagar visit, Goyal held detailed discussions with industry voices from the Kashmir Chamber and MSME Forum. He also met members of the Fruits and Vegetable Processing and Integrated Cold Chain Association to explore boosting agri-export potential in the region through value chain investments.
  • Power Drive: Aerospace Industry Flies High: At KIADB Aerospace SEZ in Bengaluru, Goyal visited Unimech and Safran HAL, showcasing India’s growing aerospace capabilities. The visit reinforced government support for precision manufacturing and strategic Make in India projects.
  • Power Fix: Infrastructure Bottlenecks Get a Review: In a Project Monitoring Group review, Goyal addressed key infrastructure issues in Gujarat and Rajasthan. The meeting aimed to fast-track stalled projects and clear hurdles delaying investment execution.

(With Inputs From ANI)

Tags: piyush goyal Piyush Goyal latest news

