Power Moves: Union Minister Piyush Goyal’s Cross-Country Industrial Sprint- Here Is Everything You Need To Know

If you’ve been following India’s economic growth story, the past week offered plenty to watch. Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal led a series of high-level engagements aimed at strengthening the country’s trade, export, and industrial ecosystems—each stop reflecting a clear strategic intent.

Let’s walk through the highlights. The week began in New Delhi, where the Minister met with the Chairman of State Bank of India, senior executives from leading banks, ECGC Ltd., and key ministry officials. Their focus? A detailed review of India’s export credit framework and identifying new pathways to enhance access to export financing, particularly for MSMEs.

From there, the minister travelled to Srinagar. Here, he interacted with representatives from the Kashmir Chamber of Commerce & Industry and the MSME Development Forum’s Kashmir Chapter—reaffirming the Centre’s support for regional businesses. He also engaged with stakeholders in Jammu & Kashmir’s agriculture and cold chain sectors, signalling the government’s intent to boost value-added exports from the region.

Finally, the focus shifted to Bengaluru. At the Karnataka Industrial Areas Development Board (KIADB) Aerospace SEZ in Devanahalli, Union Minister, Piyush Goyal visited key manufacturing units, including Unimech Aerospace Manufacturing Ltd. and Safran HAL Aircraft Engines Pvt. Ltd. These visits reinforced the government’s support for India’s growing capabilities in aerospace manufacturing under the Make in India initiative.

