LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Lok Sabha mea latest US news ali khamenei crime-case bjp Ajit Doval Lok Sabha mea latest US news ali khamenei crime-case bjp Ajit Doval Lok Sabha mea latest US news ali khamenei crime-case bjp Ajit Doval Lok Sabha mea latest US news ali khamenei crime-case bjp Ajit Doval
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Lok Sabha mea latest US news ali khamenei crime-case bjp Ajit Doval Lok Sabha mea latest US news ali khamenei crime-case bjp Ajit Doval Lok Sabha mea latest US news ali khamenei crime-case bjp Ajit Doval Lok Sabha mea latest US news ali khamenei crime-case bjp Ajit Doval
LIVE TV
Home > Business > Presstonic Engineering announces INR 26.98-crore rights issue to fund working capital, reduce borrowings

Presstonic Engineering announces INR 26.98-crore rights issue to fund working capital, reduce borrowings

Presstonic Engineering announces INR 26.98-crore rights issue to fund working capital, reduce borrowings

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: February 5, 2026 16:48:10 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Presstonic Engineering announces INR 26.98-crore rights issue to fund working capital, reduce borrowings

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 05: Presstonic Engineering Limited, an NSE-listed company engaged in the manufacturing of metro rail rolling stock products, metro rail signalling products, and infrastructure products, has announced a ₹26.98-crore Rights Issue as part of its plan to strengthen the balance sheet and support business expansion.

The company, which was listed on the NSE EMERGE platform on December 18, 2023, supplies critical components to reputed global and domestic OEMs involved in the manufacturing and servicing of rail and metro rolling stock and signalling equipment.

You Might Be Interested In

Issue details: 1:1 rights offer at ₹35 per share

As per the issue structure, eligible shareholders will be offered rights shares in a 1:1 ratio, meaning they can apply for one rights equity share for every one equity share held as on the record date.

The issue price has been fixed at ₹35 per share, with a face value of ₹10 per share. The rights issue will open on February 6, 2026, and close on March 6, 2026. The record date for eligibility has been set as January 29, 2026.

Shareholders who do not wish to subscribe can also choose to renounce their Rights Entitlements (REs), which will be tradable on the stock exchange during the renunciation period. The last date for on-market renunciation is March 2, 2026.

Proceeds to be used for working capital, debt repayment and corporate purposes

Presstonic Engineering said it intends to deploy the funds raised through the rights issue towards strengthening operational efficiency and improving financial flexibility.

The company has proposed to use the issue proceeds for:

  • Funding working capital requirements: ₹1,608.69 lakh

  • General corporate purposes: ₹670 lakh

  • Repayment or pre-payment of borrowings: ₹297.23 lakh

  • Issue-related expenses: ₹121.70 lakh

The total issue size is ₹2,697.62 lakh, equivalent to ₹26.98 crore.

Industry observers note that working capital availability remains a key requirement for engineering and manufacturing companies catering to infrastructure supply chains, particularly where production schedules and delivery commitments require consistent procurement and execution planning.

Business profile: metro rail rolling stock, signalling and infrastructure products

Presstonic Engineering operates in a segment linked to India’s expanding metro and rail ecosystem, manufacturing products used in rolling stock systems, signalling requirements and supporting infrastructure.

The company supplies these products to global and domestic OEMs engaged in the rail and metro rolling stock and signalling equipment space, making it part of a broader supply chain supporting public transport modernization.

In a recent development, Presstonic Engineering has also expanded its product portfolio beyond core rail-linked components to include engineering and fabrication products such as commercial kitchen oven parts, support brackets, control housing tooling, shelf trolleys, mild steel products, infra wall-mounted items and stainless-steel pipes, among others.

Financial snapshot

Presstonic Engineering has shared its financial performance for reference, reflecting stable revenues and a focus on improving operational outcomes.

For the period ended September 2025 (Limited Reviewed), the company reported revenue of ₹2,016.87 lakh, total income of ₹2,034.21 lakh, and profit after tax of ₹32.97 lakh.

For the year ended March 2025 (Audited), revenue stood at ₹2,103.74 lakh, total income at ₹2,144.07 lakh, and profit after tax at ₹86.40 lakh.

For the year ended March 2024 (Audited), the company reported revenue of ₹2,619 lakh, total income of ₹2,708.13 lakh, and profit after tax of ₹278.46 lakh.

How shareholders can apply

The company stated that shareholders can apply through the ASBA (Applications Supported by Blocked Amount) process, provided their bank supports the facility.

Eligible shareholders can apply online through net banking by selecting the rights issue under the ASBA/IPO section and entering required details such as DP ID, Client ID and the number of shares to be applied for. Those unable to apply online will receive a Composite Application Form (CAF) through the company’s Registrar and Transfer Agent (RTA), which can be submitted at a Self-Certified Syndicate Bank (SCSB) branch.

Additionally, investors who were not shareholders on the record date can participate by purchasing Rights Entitlements from the stock exchange during the trading period and then applying through ASBA.

Promoters and management

Presstonic Engineering is promoted by Mr. Herga Poornachandra Kedilaya and Mr. Yermal Giridhar Rao. The company’s leadership includes Mr. Kedilaya as Promoter & Managing Director, and Mr. Rao as Promoter, Joint Managing Director and Chief Financial Officer (CFO), along with a board comprising executive and independent directors.

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Feb 5, 2026 4:48 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: press-release-pnn

RELATED News

Dr. A.K. Dwivedi Among India’s Leading Homoeopathic Physicians; Nominated to NEIAH Scientific Advisory Committee

Nanavati Group named Autocar Dealer of the Year 2026

Gujarat’s DHUNN Charitable Trust Announces Historic Miniature Breeding Triumph: 20-Inch Calf ‘HARINI’ Born To Registered Indigenous Parents Petlad/Dharamraj, Gujarat

RBI MPC 2026: Markets Watch Closely as Governor Sanjay Malhotra Set to Announce Repo Rate Decision on February 6; Check When And Where To watch

Precious Metals Rollercoaster on MCX: Silver & Gold Prices Slide, Silver ETFs Tumble as US–Iran Talks Rattle Markets

LATEST NEWS

Is Govinda Under Threat? Actor’s Manager Reveals He Was Once Attacked At 4 am At His Home, Escaped Narrowly: ‘He Had A Gun With Him’

Meghalaya ‘Illegal’ Coal Mine Explosion: Several Labourers Feared Dead in East Jaintia Hills; Rescue Underway

The 50 Turns Ugly: Maxtern Threatens To Slap Elvish Yadav, Labels Him ‘India Ka Sabse Bada Gawar’ | Watch

Presstonic Engineering announces INR 26.98-crore rights issue to fund working capital, reduce borrowings

BSNL Senior Executive Trainee Recruitment 2026 Begins, Dates, Eligibility, How To Apply

‘X’ Aka Twitter Outage: Elon Musk’s Social Media Platform Down For Tens Of Thousands Of Users In India, Other Countries

RCB vs DC LIVE Streaming WPL 2026 Final: When, Where And How To Watch Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals Live Match, TV Telecast And Online Mobile App

Mainpuri Horror: Obsessed Class 12 Student Drags Lady Teacher On Street, Bites Her Lip In Brutal One-Sided Love Attack | CCTV Footage Surfaces

Why PM Modi Skipped Yesterday’s Parliament Speech? Sources Claim Congress Planned An Attack On Him, Om Birla Alerted Him

Vivo V70 Series To Debut In India With Peak Brightness Of 5,000nits, Sony IMX Camera And Qualcomm Chipset, Check Price And Launch Date

Presstonic Engineering announces INR 26.98-crore rights issue to fund working capital, reduce borrowings

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Presstonic Engineering announces INR 26.98-crore rights issue to fund working capital, reduce borrowings

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Presstonic Engineering announces INR 26.98-crore rights issue to fund working capital, reduce borrowings
Presstonic Engineering announces INR 26.98-crore rights issue to fund working capital, reduce borrowings
Presstonic Engineering announces INR 26.98-crore rights issue to fund working capital, reduce borrowings
Presstonic Engineering announces INR 26.98-crore rights issue to fund working capital, reduce borrowings

QUICK LINKS