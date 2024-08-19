Raksha Bandhan Success, Quick Commerce Platform Sales Breaks Records

This Rakshabandhan proved to be a great success for the quick commerce platforms, as people found it convenient and time-saving.

The ‘in 10 minutes’ delivery app- Blinkit which holds about 40% of the quick commerce market, reported selling around 700 rakhis per minute. Blinkit CEO and co-founder Albinder Dhindsa shared on X that the platform reached record-breaking orders per minute, sales, and other key metrics during the festival, with rakhis selling at a peak rate of 693 per minute.

We switched on international orders yesterday on blinkit. Seeing a lot of orders come through from USA. Glad that we are able to provide a service which is reliable and fast for folks living abroad! Split of international Rakhi orders by country 👇 https://t.co/yNF3Q0v5Kv pic.twitter.com/2BFtwpNC6N — Albinder Dhindsa (@albinder) August 18, 2024

Zomato-owned Blinkit also announced that it would accept international orders until August 19, allowing people from countries like the USA, Canada, Netherlands, Germany, France, and Japan to send Rakhis and gifts to their siblings in India with deliveries in just 10 minutes.

Zepto, another quick commerce platform, also saw a surge in sales for festive items. The Mumbai-based company introduced ‘Lifafas’ for the festival, a free add-on in orders with prizes worth Rs 5 crores. Zepto CEO and co-founder Aadit Palicha shared on LinkedIn that they had distributed over 1 million Lifafas and hit all-time highs in orders, sales, and new customers.

Swiggy’s quick commerce arm, Instamart, also participated in the Raksha Bandhan celebrations, more than doubling its Rakhi sales compared to last year. Instamart head Phani Kishangarh A shared on X that the platform saw a 646% increase in perfume orders, making it the most popular Rakhi gift after chocolates.

He added that the past few months had been exceptionally busy for Swiggy Instamart, with rapid growth and record-breaking orders. However, the true joy for the team came from being an essential part of millions of customers’ Raksha Bandhan celebrations, a unique Indian tradition honoring sibling bonds.