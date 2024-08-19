Tuesday, August 20, 2024

Sourav Ganguly Turns His Profile Picture Into ‘Black’ Know Why?

In the latest update, the former chairman of BCCI Sourav Ganguly, has changed his profile picture on the social media platform X.


The Public Response:

In response to the recent change of the profile picture, several netizens flooded comments.

 

 

With celebrities joining the commoners, protests around the rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College in Kolkata are gaining steady momentum. Former India captain and ex-BCCI president Sourav Ganguly joined the bandwagon as he recently condemned the incident, but his comments sparked a controversy in various quarters. However, Ganguly later issued a clarification on his earlier statement.

On August 11, speaking to reporters on the sidelines of an event in Kolkata, Ganguly said that as the father of a daughter, he was deeply shaken by the incident. However, he added that West Bengal and India are considered safe, and no judgement should be made on the entire system based on a single incident.

Ganguly recently was trolled for controversy  for sidelining the Kolkata horror, he said that he was astonished by the incident. He then added that West Bengal and India are considered safe and no judgements should be passed based on one incident.

He said, “Very unfortunate. Strict action should be taken. This incident is terrible… Really really scary… Everything is possible everywhere. So security system, CCTV cameras should be prepared accordingly. This incident can happen anywhere. Strict action should be taken. Very hard work done,” he during an event organised at Biswa-Bangla Convention Centre.

“I don’t think everything should be judged on an isolated incident. There is no room to think that everything or everyone is not safe for this Such accidents happen all over the world. So it is wrong to think that girls are not safe. Not only in West Bengal, but everywhere in India, women are safe. Where we live is the best place. One should not judge by one incident,” he added.

 

