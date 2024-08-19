Sourav Ganguly Turns His Profile Picture Into ‘Black’ Know Why?

In the latest update, the former chairman of BCCI Sourav Ganguly, has changed his profile picture on the social media platform X.



The Public Response:

In response to the recent change of the profile picture, several netizens flooded comments.

Dada, cryptic posts won’t help. Talk. Apologize for the ‘stray incident’ remark, stand openly on the side of the victim’s family and ask the CM for accountability. Can you? — THE SKIN DOCTOR (@theskindoctor13) August 19, 2024

Drama after all the backlash you got for the insensitive comments — Abhishek ✨ (@ImAbhishek7_) August 19, 2024

The silence from some of our heroes in the face of the heinous crime in Kolkata is deafening. A black profile picture on X isn’t enough when justice demands our voices. This incident, where a young doctor was brutally assaulted, cries out for not just our sympathy but our active… — Nut Boult (@NutBoult) August 19, 2024

Black profile pic for Kolkata incident — Ranjeet Singh (@ranjeetsmile) August 19, 2024

too late, too little think before you give a statement on sensitive issues — sush (@2sush) August 19, 2024

With celebrities joining the commoners, protests around the rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College in Kolkata are gaining steady momentum. Former India captain and ex-BCCI president Sourav Ganguly joined the bandwagon as he recently condemned the incident, but his comments sparked a controversy in various quarters. However, Ganguly later issued a clarification on his earlier statement.

On August 11, speaking to reporters on the sidelines of an event in Kolkata, Ganguly said that as the father of a daughter, he was deeply shaken by the incident. However, he added that West Bengal and India are considered safe, and no judgement should be made on the entire system based on a single incident.

He said, “Very unfortunate. Strict action should be taken. This incident is terrible… Really really scary… Everything is possible everywhere. So security system, CCTV cameras should be prepared accordingly. This incident can happen anywhere. Strict action should be taken. Very hard work done,” he during an event organised at Biswa-Bangla Convention Centre.

“I don’t think everything should be judged on an isolated incident. There is no room to think that everything or everyone is not safe for this Such accidents happen all over the world. So it is wrong to think that girls are not safe. Not only in West Bengal, but everywhere in India, women are safe. Where we live is the best place. One should not judge by one incident,” he added.