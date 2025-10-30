Rare-Earth Power Play: How Supply Fears Pushed The US And China To Strike A Deal

Rare-Earth Jitters Spark Fresh US-China Trade Deal

Worried about who controls the world’s rare-earth supply? Turns out, so is Washington. According to a new Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI) analysis, growing anxiety over rare-earth minerals, the magic dust behind semiconductors, smartphones, and clean energy tech, pushed the US and China back to the negotiating table.

President Donald Trump confirmed the much-anticipated deal on Thursday, which analysts say is less about politics and more about supply chain panic. Rare-earths are the lifeblood of chipmaking and green energy, and China holds most of the cards, leaving the US feeling exposed.

But Beijing knows it’s got more than rare-earths up its sleeve. America still leans heavily on China for everything from solar panels and pharmaceutical ingredients to good old consumer goods. So even with tariff cuts, China’s got plenty of leverage left to play with.