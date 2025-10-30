LIVE TV
Home > Business > Tariffs Down, Hopes Up, Rare Earths Flow: Trump And Xi’s “Amazing” Trade Deal Sparks Global Optimism

Tariffs Down, Hopes Up, Rare Earths Flow: Trump And Xi's "Amazing" Trade Deal Sparks Global Optimism

Donald Trump and Xi Jinping’s “amazing meeting” in Busan resulted in a landmark trade deal cutting tariffs, reviving soybean trade, and pausing rare-earth restrictions, sparking optimism across global markets.

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: October 30, 2025 10:47:52 IST

Trump And Xi Seal “Amazing” Trade Deal: A New Chapter Begins

In a scene straight out of global diplomacy’s blockbuster moments, US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping turned what many expected to be another tense encounter into what Trump called an “amazing meeting.” The two leaders struck a headline-grabbing trade deal that slashes fentanyl-related tariffs on Chinese goods, effective immediately, and reopens doors for American farmers as China resumes soybean purchases.

Even more surprisingly, Beijing agreed to pause its rare-earth licensing regime for a year, easing months of supply chain jitters. The move signals not just economic compromise but a diplomatic reset between the world’s biggest rivals.

Trump, never one to underplay a win, summed it up with characteristic flair: “I guess, on the scale from zero to 10, with 10 being the best, I would say the meeting was at a 12. You know, just the whole relationship is very, very important. I think it was very good.”

Trump Strikes New Trade Deal with China

U.S. President Donald Trump said he had struck a deal to reduce tariffs on China on Thursday in exchange for Beijing resuming U.S. soybean purchases, keeping rare earths exports flowing and cracking down on the illicit trade of fentanyl.

Trump-Xi Meeting: A High-Stakes Meeting In Busan

His remarks after the face-to-face talks with Xi in the South Korean city of Busan, their first since 2019, marked the finale of Trump’s whirlwind Asia trip on which he also touted trade breakthroughs with South Korea, Japan and Southeast Asian nations.

The meeting, which took place on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit, lasted nearly two hours. Trump shook hands and escorted Xi to his car before the U.S. president was given a red carpet send off at the airport.

Markets Cheer The Breakthrough

Chinese stocks climbed to a decade high and the yuan currency to a near one-year peak against the dollar as investors hoped for an easing of trade tensions that have upended supply chains and rocked global business confidence.

World stock markets from Wall Street to Tokyo have hit record highs in recent days.

A Fragile Peace In The Trade War

Trump repeatedly talked up the prospect of reaching agreement with Xi since U.S. negotiators on Sunday said they had agreed a framework with China that will avoid 100% U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods and achieve a deferral of China’s export curbs on rare earths, a sector it dominates.

But with both countries increasingly willing to play hardball over areas of economic and geopolitical competition, many questions remain about how long any trade detente may last.

(With Inputs From Reuters)

Aso Read: Donald Trump, Xi Jinping Meet In South Korea After Six Years Amid Trade Tensions: All You Need To Know

First published on: Oct 30, 2025 10:44 AM IST
