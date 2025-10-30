LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
trump administration business news china China nuclear power adani jamaica power outag AE Central Bank abhishek bachchan trump administration business news china China nuclear power adani jamaica power outag AE Central Bank abhishek bachchan trump administration business news china China nuclear power adani jamaica power outag AE Central Bank abhishek bachchan trump administration business news china China nuclear power adani jamaica power outag AE Central Bank abhishek bachchan
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
trump administration business news china China nuclear power adani jamaica power outag AE Central Bank abhishek bachchan trump administration business news china China nuclear power adani jamaica power outag AE Central Bank abhishek bachchan trump administration business news china China nuclear power adani jamaica power outag AE Central Bank abhishek bachchan trump administration business news china China nuclear power adani jamaica power outag AE Central Bank abhishek bachchan
LIVE TV
Home > World > Donald Trump, Xi Jinping Meet In South Korea After Six Years Amid Trade Tensions: All You Need To Know

Donald Trump, Xi Jinping Meet In South Korea After Six Years Amid Trade Tensions: All You Need To Know

At the start of the meeting, Trump praised Xi, calling him 'a great leader of a great country.' He said the two sides had “already agreed to a lot of things” and expressed confidence in achieving a 'fantastic relationship for a long period of time.'

Trump, Xi Jinping meet in South Korea (Image: White House)
Trump, Xi Jinping meet in South Korea (Image: White House)

Published By: Shivam Verma
Last updated: October 30, 2025 08:46:19 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Donald Trump, Xi Jinping Meet In South Korea After Six Years Amid Trade Tensions: All You Need To Know

For the first time in six years, US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping met face-to-face on Thursday on the sidelines of the APEC Summit in South Korea. The high-stakes meeting aimed to ease trade tensions and rebuild stability between the world’s two largest economies.

“We know each other very well, we have a great relationship. Good to see him again. We could sign a trade deal today,” Trump told reporters as the two leaders shook hands before the talks. Their last one-on-one meeting took place in 2019 during the G20 Summit in Osaka, Japan.

At the start of the meeting, Trump praised Xi, calling him “a great leader of a great country.” He said the two sides had “already agreed to a lot of things” and expressed confidence in achieving a “fantastic relationship for a long period of time.”

Xi, in his opening remarks, acknowledged that China and the US “do not always see eye to eye,” saying such disagreements were normal between major powers. “Given our different national conditions, we do not always see eye to eye with each other, and it is normal for the two leading economies of the world to have frictions now and then,” he said.

Xi emphasised that Beijing and Washington should be “partners and friends,” adding, “This is what history has taught us and what reality demands.” He also praised Trump for his role in brokering the Gaza peace deal and the recent breakthrough in the Thailand–Cambodia border conflict, saying both nations should “jointly shoulder our responsibility as major countries.”

The leaders are expected to discuss a wide range of issues, including tariffs, fentanyl trafficking, and technology exports. Trump has hinted at easing some tariffs in exchange for China’s cooperation on curbing fentanyl production.

ALSO READ: ‘We’ll Match Russia’: Trump Calls for Immediate US Nuclear Weapons Testing

First published on: Oct 30, 2025 8:45 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: chinadonald trumphome-hero-pos-1usxi jinping

RELATED News

‘We’ll Match Russia’: Trump Calls for Immediate US Nuclear Weapons Testing

Trump Stuns: US To Share Nuclear Submarine Tech With South Korea

UAE Central Bank Slashes Rate To 3.90%, Lowest Since 2022, Cheaper Loans And Mortgage Relief Ahead

Hurricane Melissa Leaves 30 Dead In Caribbean, Bahamas Braces For Deadly Impact

Border Standoff With Afghanistan Cripples Pakistan’s Transport Network, Causes Massive Economic Losses

LATEST NEWS

3I/ATLAS: What Did India’s Space Telescope Really See When NASA Went Silent

Stock Market Today: RED ALERTS! Dalaal Street Under Pressure, Trump-Xi Meeting, Fed Rate Cut, Q2 Result, Too Much To Handle, Sensex And Nifty Fall Hard

Is It Time To Celebrate Feds’s Rate Cut? Fed’s 25 bps Rate Cut Lifts Liquidity But Caution Prevail

Donald Trump, Xi Jinping Meet In South Korea After Six Years Amid Trade Tensions: All You Need To Know

Stocks To Watch Today: Wipro, Dr. Reddy’s, Adani Power, NTPC, LIC, Canara Bank, Union Bank of India And Many In Focus Amid Trump-Xi Meeting And Global Buzz, 30 October 2025

India, China Hold Fresh Talks,But Border Tensions Still Far From Easing

Royal Grace At Neasden: King Charles And Queen Camilla Visit BAPS Temple To Celebrate 30 Years Of Devotion

Hurricane Melissa’s Wrath: 25 Dead In Haiti After River Bursts Its Banks, Chaos Unfolds Across Villages

Numerology Horoscope Today, (30 October 2025) By Astrologer Pandit Shashishekhar Tripathi: This Zodiac Sign Focuses Being Punctual In Your Office Work

PM Modi Highlights India’s Rising Maritime Power At Global Maritime Leaders Conclave 2025

Donald Trump, Xi Jinping Meet In South Korea After Six Years Amid Trade Tensions: All You Need To Know

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Donald Trump, Xi Jinping Meet In South Korea After Six Years Amid Trade Tensions: All You Need To Know

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Donald Trump, Xi Jinping Meet In South Korea After Six Years Amid Trade Tensions: All You Need To Know
Donald Trump, Xi Jinping Meet In South Korea After Six Years Amid Trade Tensions: All You Need To Know
Donald Trump, Xi Jinping Meet In South Korea After Six Years Amid Trade Tensions: All You Need To Know
Donald Trump, Xi Jinping Meet In South Korea After Six Years Amid Trade Tensions: All You Need To Know

QUICK LINKS