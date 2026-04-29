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Home > Education News > CUET UG 2026: Exam City Intimation Slip Out, NTA Releases Advance Exam Details For May 11-31 Exams, All You Need To Know

CUET UG 2026: Exam City Intimation Slip Out, NTA Releases Advance Exam Details For May 11-31 Exams, All You Need To Know

NTA releases CUET UG 2026 exam city slip for May 11–31 CBT exam. Candidates can check allotted city on official websites.

NTA releases CUET UG 2026 exam city slip for May 11–31 CBT exam. (Photo: Canva)
NTA releases CUET UG 2026 exam city slip for May 11–31 CBT exam. (Photo: Canva)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: April 29, 2026 21:16:02 IST

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CUET UG 2026: Exam City Intimation Slip Out, NTA Releases Advance Exam Details For May 11-31 Exams, All You Need To Know

CUET UG 2026: National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the CUET UG 2026 Exam City Intimation Slip for all the candidates who are preparing for one of the biggest undergraduate entrance exams in India. NTA released the slip on April 29, 2026 for all the candidates as it contains the intimation of cities where the candidates will be allotted their examination centres. The Common University Entrance Test (CUET-UG) 2026 will be conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode from May 11, 2026 to May 31, 2026 in various exam centres in India and abroad. Candidates can now view the city intimation slip through their application credentials on the official websites nta.ac.in and cuet.nta.nic.in. Candidates need to note that the slip is not the admit card and it is just the advanced intimation which can help them plan their travel and exam preparations accordingly.

What is CUET UG 2026 Exam City Intimation Slip?

The CUET UG 2026 Exam City Intimation Slip is the pre-admit card issued by NTA. The slip comprises the city intimation of the allotted examination centre for the candidates . This document is useful for the candidates as it helps them to plan ahead their travel arrangements. If allotted the exam centre out of their native city or native state, they can plan their travel accordingly. The slip also comprises the subject-wise and language-wise schedule for the exam. However, it is to be noted that the exact exam centre address will appear in the official admit card.

When will CUET UG 2026 exams be conducted?

The CUET UG 2026 examinations will be conducted from May 11 to May 31, 2026 as per the official schedule announced by NTA. The exam will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode on different shifts depending upon the number of candidates and subjects opted. The entrance test will be conducted at designated centres across India and selected international locations to provide maximum reach for the students applying to central, state and the participating universities.

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How to download CUET UG 2026 city intimation slip?

Candidates can download CUET UG 2026 Exam City Intimation Slip with a simple procedure. Candidates need to go to official websites nta.ac.in or cuet.nta.nic.in. Once there, they should click on a link which reads “CUET UG 2026 City Intimation Slip”. Candidates will be redirected to a login page. Here candidates need to enter the application number, password and captcha code. After submitting the same, a slip will be displayed on the screen for download and printing.

Is CUET UG 2026 city slip the admit card?

No, city intimation slip is not the admit card. NTA has already mentioned that CUET UG 2026 admit card will be released in a separate notification at a later date. It will contain all the details like the exact address of the exam centre, reporting time, exam instructions, etc. Candidates are required to bring the admit card to the exam centre on the exam day. Doors will not be opened for them without the admit card under any circumstance.

What are the important instructions for CUET UG 2026 candidates?

The NTA has put out very stringent instructions to students appearing for CUET UG 2026. They should appear for the exam only on the allotted date, shift and city. No changes will be accepted. Candidates whose live photograph did not match with the Aadhaar record, as well as those who have used a different identity document, need to carry original certificates. They are specifically advised to check every detail of the admit card once it is released and follow all exam day instructions, or they may be disqualified or denied entry.

ALSO READ: CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 Expected Soon At cbse.gov.in: Check Latest Update, Result Date, Direct Link, and Steps To Download Marksheet

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Tags: CUETCUET Exam City Intimation SlipCUET UGCUET UG 2026CUET UG Admit CardNTA CUET UG

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CUET UG 2026: Exam City Intimation Slip Out, NTA Releases Advance Exam Details For May 11-31 Exams, All You Need To Know
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CUET UG 2026: Exam City Intimation Slip Out, NTA Releases Advance Exam Details For May 11-31 Exams, All You Need To Know
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