Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Friday, October 18, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Retail Investors Flock to Cochin Shipyard Offer for Sale, Says DIPAM Secretary

The two-day Offer for Sale (OFS) by Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) to divest 5 percent of the government's stake

Retail Investors Flock to Cochin Shipyard Offer for Sale, Says DIPAM Secretary

The two-day Offer for Sale (OFS) by Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) to divest 5 percent of the government’s stake has garnered significant interest, particularly from retail investors. This follows the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) officially announcing the success of the sale, with both institutional and retail buyers showing a strong appetite for the company’s shares.

Government’s Divestment Strategy

The OFS is part of the Indian government’s ongoing initiative to reduce its stake in public sector undertakings (PSUs) as part of its broader divestment program. This initiative aims to meet fiscal targets by raising capital through the partial sale of equity in public enterprises. For Cochin Shipyard Limited, the government initially divested 2.5 percent of its stake with the option to offer an additional 2.5 percent, referred to as the green shoe option.

Day 1: Non-Retail Investors Show Strong Demand

On October 16, the OFS was opened for non-retail investors, including institutional buyers, and the response was highly positive. The non-retail category was oversubscribed by 2.16 times the base size, signaling robust demand from institutional investors. Given the overwhelming response, the government exercised the green shoe option, further increasing the available equity for sale.

Day 2: Retail Investors Join the Frenzy

On October 17, the OFS was extended to retail investors and employees of Cochin Shipyard. Retail participation was strong, reflecting growing confidence in the company’s performance and future prospects. In a statement, the Secretary of DIPAM expressed gratitude, saying, “The second day of Cochin Shipyard Limited OFS closed with good interest from retail investors. We thank all investors for their participation,” in a social media post on X.

Cochin Shipyard

Cochin Shipyard Limited is regarded as one of India’s foremost shipbuilding and ship-repair companies, playing a pivotal role in both defense and commercial maritime projects. The company’s capabilities and its strategic importance in supporting India’s naval and commercial shipbuilding needs have positioned it as a major player in the global shipbuilding industry.

A Key Step in the Government’s Divestment Targets

The successful divestment of CSL shares marks another step toward achieving the government’s divestment goals for the fiscal year. The sale not only helps the government raise funds but also allows investors—both retail and institutional—to partake in the growth trajectory of a company with immense potential.

MUST READ | ‘Wayanad Voters Eager For Priyanka Gandhi’s Leadership’, Says KC Venugopal

Filed under

Cochin Shipyard Offer DIPAM Secretary Indian government Retail Investors two-day Offer for Sale (OFS)
Advertisement

Also Read

India’s Decision To Bat First Criticized By Basit Ali

India’s Decision To Bat First Criticized By Basit Ali

US Charges Indian Man in Pannun Case, MEA Confirms He’s Ex-Govt Employee

US Charges Indian Man in Pannun Case, MEA Confirms He’s Ex-Govt Employee

Breast Cancer Awareness Month 2024: Empowering Women Through Early Detection and Lifestyle Changes

Breast Cancer Awareness Month 2024: Empowering Women Through Early Detection and Lifestyle Changes

CJI DY Chandrachud: Ayurveda Is Not Confined To India Alone

CJI DY Chandrachud: Ayurveda Is Not Confined To India Alone

Bosch Powers South Africa To The Final With Dominant Knock

Bosch Powers South Africa To The Final With Dominant Knock

Entertainment

Liam Payne Died From Multiple Traumas, Internal Bleeding: Report

Liam Payne Died From Multiple Traumas, Internal Bleeding: Report

Liam Payne’s Tragic Death At 31: Heartfelt Reactions From Family, Friends & Music World

Liam Payne’s Tragic Death At 31: Heartfelt Reactions From Family, Friends & Music World

Sydney Sweeney Gears Up To Step Into The Boxing Ring for Christy Martin’s Biopic

Sydney Sweeney Gears Up To Step Into The Boxing Ring for Christy Martin’s Biopic

Why was Tamannaah Bhatia summoned by ED?

Why was Tamannaah Bhatia summoned by ED?

Sadie Sink Set To Star In ‘John Proctor Is The Villain’

Sadie Sink Set To Star In ‘John Proctor Is The Villain’

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Breast Cancer Awareness Month 2024: Empowering Women Through Early Detection and Lifestyle Changes

Breast Cancer Awareness Month 2024: Empowering Women Through Early Detection and Lifestyle Changes

Karwa Chauth 2024: Romantic Tips for Couples Staying Miles Apart This Festive Season

Karwa Chauth 2024: Romantic Tips for Couples Staying Miles Apart This Festive Season

Diwali 2024: 12 Lakh Diyas To Illuminate Varanasi Ghats in Grand Display

Diwali 2024: 12 Lakh Diyas To Illuminate Varanasi Ghats in Grand Display

World Food Day 2024: Join the Nutrient Revolution Against Hunger

World Food Day 2024: Join the Nutrient Revolution Against Hunger

Unable To Enjoy A weekend Away From Work? You Might Be Suffering From THIS Mental Health Condition

Unable To Enjoy A weekend Away From Work? You Might Be Suffering From THIS Mental

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox