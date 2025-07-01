Live Tv
Robert Kiyosaki predicts a silver price surge in July 2025, calling it today’s “best asymmetric buy.” Experts cite industrial demand and supply constraints as drivers of the bullish silver outlook.

Robert Kiyosaki Predicts July 2025 Silver Boom: ‘Buy Now Or Miss Out’ (Pic: X)

Last Updated: July 2, 2025 03:15:24 IST

Is silver about to explode in value? Renowned financial author Robert Kiyosaki, known for Rich Dad Poor Dad, says yes—and he’s urging investors to act now. In a dramatic post on X, Kiyosaki called silver the “best asymmetric buy” available today, predicting a major price spike in July 2025. “Your profits are made when you buy… not when you sell,” he warned. “Everyone can afford silver today… but not tomorrow.” Despite a recent dip to $35.98 per ounce on June 28 due to easing geopolitical tensions, silver is still up 24% year-to-date, drawing intense market interest.

Kiyosaki Predicts Silver Explosion, Eyes $3,000 by 2035

Kiyosaki’s bullish stance on silver continues a trend of aggressive investment predictions. In a June 23 post, he called silver the “best investment” of the month and shared his current strategy: holding off on buying more gold or Bitcoin until prices drop. His long-term forecast for silver is even more dramatic. “Silver could hit $3,000 per ounce by 2035,” he previously stated, citing global uncertainty and fiat currency concerns. His comments have added fuel to silver’s recent rally and prompted retail investors to take a closer look at the undervalued metal.

Not Only Kiyosaki But Experts Also Say Industrial Demand Will Drive Silver Higher

Financial experts also expect silver prices to rise, driven by growing industrial demand and tightening supply.

Satish Donadapati, Vice President and Fund Manager at Kotak AMC, said, “Silver is still seen as cheaper compared to gold, even after its recent price increase.” He pointed to the gold-silver ratio as evidence. “The gold-silver ratio is still higher than usual, meaning silver hasn’t caught up to gold’s rise yet,” Donadapati noted. He emphasized silver’s dual identity as both a precious and industrial metal as a reason for its bullish long-term outlook.

Silver Outlook Positive Despite Volatility Risks

Donadapati projected a positive silver outlook over the next 6–12 months, citing factors like strong industrial usage, supply constraints, and a weakening U.S. dollar. “There is still potential for silver prices to increase further relative to gold,” he said. However, he warned investors of risks. “Silver has strong long-term potential, but investors should be cautious of high price volatility, a stronger U.S. dollar, or rising interest rates,” he concluded. As July approaches, all eyes are on silver—and on whether Kiyosaki’s explosive prediction comes true.

