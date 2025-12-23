Rockingdeals Leads Circular Economy Dialogue as Founder Wins Sustainability Champions Award at ICSME 2025

Yuvraj Aman Preet Singh, Founder & CEO, Rockingdeals Circular Economy Ltd honored with the Sustainability Champions Award at ICSME 2025

New Delhi [India], December 23: Sustainability-driven business models and circular economy practices emerged as key focus areas at the 29th International Conference on Small and Medium Enterprises (ICSME 2025). Here, Rockingdeals Circular Economy Ltd., India’s leading B2B re-commerce company, was recognised for its contribution in excess inventory management, sustainable procurement and circular economy solutions.

Founder & CEO Yuvraj Aman Preet Singh honoured as Sustainability Champion; highlights profitable waste-to-wealth models

Rockingdeals showcases how circular economy practices can unlock green financing and ESG-aligned growth for MSMEs

Company recognised for scaling circular economy solutions that help MSMEs reduce waste, recover capital and cut carbon emissions

The conference was organised bythe World Association for Small and Medium Enterprises (WASME) at NBCC, New Delhi. At the event, Yuvraj Aman Preet Singh, Founder & CEO of Rockingdeals Circular Economy Ltd., was honored with the Sustainability Champions Award. This celebrates his leadership in sustainability-led, waste-to-wealth business models that help MSMEs recover capital, reduce carbon footprints, strengthen long-term business viability, and align with evolving ESG expectations.

Singh also participated in a thought-provoking panel discussion on “Financing the Future: Green Capital, Blended Finance & ESG Investment for MSMEs.” The session brought together policymakers, financial institutions, investors, and industry leaders.

The discussion focused on unlocking green financing and green capital, emerging green bond frameworks, and the adoption of green energy solutions. Panellists highlighted how carbon credits, green credits, help MSMEs join ESG-compliant global supply chains. At the same time, it stressed the need to move beyond greenwashing to build real investor confidence and long-term competitiveness.

Addressing how the circular economy can unlock financing opportunities for MSMEs, Yuvraj Aman Preet Singh, Founder & CEO of Rockingdeals Circular Economy Ltd, said: “Every month, quick commerce players in the region are discarding perfectly good perishables worth over 200 million dollars simply because they have a short shelf life. We have partnered with Amazon and Noon in the UAE to recover this inventory directly from their warehouses. Then, segregate and grade it, to supply it to vendors, restaurants, and buyers who can use it before expiry.

In India, we are currently running an early-stage pilot sourcing milk from Blinkit, starting with 250 litres. As the programme scales, we are targeting the capability to handle up to 10,000 litres per day in the first phase. This would ensure near-expiry products reach value-conscious consumers in time. This is a circular economy in action. By rescuing waste, we’re feeding millions, preventing hunger, while saving vast amounts of water, energy and carbon emissions.

He further underscored the importance of the circular economy by pointing out that: “One pair of jeans takes 6,000 litres of water to produce, imagine the water we can save by keeping clothes and food in circulation. For MSMEs, these partnerships create revenue opportunities from what was previously seen as waste. This proves that sustainability can be profitable and scalable.”

Immediately, the particular circular economy steps MSMEs can adopt immediately, he added: “MSMEs must plan for excess at the manufacturing stage itself and focus on extending product life. For example, if a sofa manufacturer overproduces, It should have a solution like a means [for it] to go to somebody who really requires it, maybe at a lesser price, instead of dumping it. That whole ecosystem should be there for MSMEs from the government or players like us who can reach.”

ICSME 2025 was themed “Driving Inclusive, Sustainable & Innovation-Led Growth through Global Partnerships: Empowering MSMEs for Viksit Bharat 2047 and a Sustainable World.”

Rockingdeals Circular Economy Limited (RDCEL) is India’s leading B2B re-commerce company, now strategically expanding into high-speed Quick Commerce through its subsidiary Sustainquest Private Limited (SQPL). Listed on NSE Emerge, RDCEL operates a trading-led model that extends product lifecycles by sourcing surplus, open-box, and refurbished goods directly from manufacturers and distributors. The company is committed to sustainability, affordability, and innovation in value delivery, building resilient re-commerce and Q-Commerce ecosystems for India and beyond.

