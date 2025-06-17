Sharp Decline In Vishal Mega Mart Shares: What You Need To Know

The share bazaar is buzzing with excitement as major companies experience dramatic falls and rises on the charts. One of the biggest stories today comes from Vishal Mega Mart, the popular fashion-focused hypermarket chain. Investors were stunned as the stock showed jaw-dropping movements that caught everyone’s attention.

Shares of Vishal Mega Mart plunged sharply on Dalal Street after a massive 937 million shares, representing a 20% stake, changed hands. This selloff, likely by a promoter entity, sent shockwaves through the market.

The stock price tumbled as much as 9.09% to ₹113.5 per share, marking the steepest drop since its listing in December last year. Although the stock later recovered slightly, paring losses to trade 6% lower at ₹117.3, the selloff far outpaced the modest 0.27% decline in the Nifty 50 index by 9:50 AM. Investors are now closely watching how this major shakeup will impact Vishal Mega Mart’s future performance on the stock market.

Vishal Mega Mart’s Block Trade Bonanza: Massive Stake Sale Shakes Up Market

Hold onto your hats, investors! Vishal Mega Mart’s stock just took a wild tumble to its lowest point since early May, dropping over 10% from its recent peak of ₹131.9. But don’t write it off just yet—it’s still up a solid 10.3% this year, outperforming the Nifty 50, which is down 5.2%. With a massive ₹54,122 crore market cap, this midcap giant is definitely turning heads.

Here’s the twist: it was the busiest stock on the Nifty Midcap 100, with the highest trading volume—but also the biggest loser of the bunch. Why? A jaw-dropping 937 million shares changed hands in seven block trades, and the buyers and sellers? Still a mystery.

Behind the scenes, promoter Samayat Services LLP is gearing up for a mega open market sale, aiming to raise nearly ₹10,000 crore! They started with 459.7 million shares but quickly doubled it to 900 million. With Samayat holding almost 75% of the company, and shares offered at nearly a 12% discount, this drama is just getting started. Managed by Kotak Securities and Morgan Stanley, stay tuned—this story’s far from over

What Triggered Vishal Mega Mart’s Share Drop Today: Key Points

Shares dropped nearly 8% on Tuesday to ₹115.10: The stock faced a sharp decline early in trading on the BSE.

The stock faced a sharp decline early in trading on the BSE. Stock fell 8.83% in five days but is up 18% in 2025: Despite recent dips, the stock has performed well this year overall.

Despite recent dips, the stock has performed well this year overall. Promoter Samayat Services likely sold 20% stake: A big sale by the main promoter triggered the sharp price movement.

A big sale by the main promoter triggered the sharp price movement. 91 crore shares traded at ₹115 each, worth about ₹10,488 crore: This huge block deal involved a significant number of shares exchanging hands.

This huge block deal involved a significant number of shares exchanging hands. Initial plans suggested selling 10% stake at ₹110 per share: The promoter increased the offer size and set a discount price to attract buyers.

The promoter increased the offer size and set a discount price to attract buyers. Samayat Services held 74.55% stake as of March 31, 2025: The promoter still controls the majority of the company’s shares.

The promoter still controls the majority of the company’s shares. Market cap stands at ₹58,096 crore; listed in December 2024: Vishal Mega Mart is a mid-cap company recently introduced to the stock market.

Vishal Mega Mart is a mid-cap company recently introduced to the stock market. Stock gained 12% since listing, beating Nifty’s 5% rise: The company’s shares have outperformed the broader market since going public.

The company’s shares have outperformed the broader market since going public. Operates hypermarkets for middle/lower-middle-income groups: The retail chain focuses on affordable products across various categories.

The retail chain focuses on affordable products across various categories. Q4 net profit jumped 88% to ₹115.1 crore: The company’s earnings grew significantly compared to the same quarter last year.

The company’s earnings grew significantly compared to the same quarter last year. Revenue rose 23.2% to ₹2,547.9 crore: Sales increased substantially in the latest quarter.

Sales increased substantially in the latest quarter. EBITDA surged 42.6% to ₹357 crore; margin improved to 14%: Profitability and operational efficiency both saw strong growth.

