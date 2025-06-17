Gold Prices Today: Yellow Metal On A Positive Run Amid Geopolitical Tensions — Check Rates In Your City

Gold Prices Today: Happy Tuesday, investors! The week’s second trading day is here, and gold is once again taking center stage in a market full of nerves and news.

There’s good news for yellow metal buyers—gold prices have dropped today, June 17. 24-carat gold is now priced at ₹1,01,670 per 10 grams, marking a decline. Meanwhile, 22-carat gold, the preferred choice for jewellery due to its durability, is priced at ₹93,040 per 10 grams, according to Good Returns.

Interestingly, while gold took a dip, silver prices surged, reaching ₹1,01,500 per kilogram.

This shift reflects a mix of cautious optimism and ongoing geopolitical tensions. With the US Federal Reserve’s policy decision due on June 18, traders are closely watching for cues that could spark the next big move.

Looking at MCX gold prices, gold has risen 3% in the past week and 7% in the past month. Since January, gold has delivered a 30% return, and over the past one year, it has surged by 38%.

Check Gold Price Today In Your City-

City Gold Price (22-Carat/10 gm) Gold Price (24-Carat/10 gm) Silver Price (Rs/kg) Delhi Rs 93,190 Rs 1,01,650 Rs 1,09,800 Noida Rs 93,190 Rs 1,01,650 Rs 1,09,800 Lucknow Rs 93,190 Rs 1,01,650 Rs 1,09,800 Mumbai Rs 93,040 Rs 1,01,500 Rs 1,09,800 Bengaluru Rs 93,040 Rs 1,01,500 Rs 1,09,800 Chennai Rs 93,040 Rs 1,01,500 Rs 1,19,800 Pune Rs 93,040 Rs 1,01,500 Rs 1,09,800 Ahmedabad Rs 93,090 Rs 1,01,550 Rs 1,09,800 Kolkata Rs 93,040 Rs 1,01,500 Rs 1,09,800 Hyderabad Rs 93,040 Rs 1,01,500 Rs 1,19,800

Silver Price Today

Silver has jumped to ₹1,09,900 per kilogram today. That means there’s been an increase of about ₹1,000 in silver prices today. Experts believe that by Diwali, silver could reach ₹1,20,000 per kilogram.

Gold In The Spotlight As Big Central Bank Decisions In Pipe

This week could be a game-changer for markets. Both the Bank of Japan (BoJ) and the US Federal Reserve are set to announce their interest rate decisions—and investors are watching closely. These moves could stir up global markets and shift the mood across sectors. On top of that, ongoing uncertainty around tariffs and trade tensions is keeping nerves high. What’s also giving gold a boost? Central banks continue to buy it up steadily. With all this in play, gold is holding strong as investors look for safety in a sea of uncertainty.

Why Is Gold Shining Amid Rising Israel-Iran Tensions?

Gold prices are on the rise in 2025, and a big reason behind it is the growing tension between Israel and Iran. Things heated up after Israel reportedly launched airstrikes on Iranian nuclear sites, sparking retaliation and creating fresh concerns about broader instability in the region. With global oil supply at risk and inflation fears rising, many investors are turning to gold as a safer place to park their money. On top of that, central banks are buying more gold, which is also pushing prices higher. As uncertainty continues, gold is holding strong as a trusted safe haven,

Do You Know Why Gold Prices Surge During Geopolitical Tensions

Safe Haven: Investors seek gold to protect their money during conflicts and uncertainty.

Investors seek gold to protect their money during conflicts and uncertainty. Inflation Hedge: Wars and tensions can raise prices, making gold a reliable store of value.

Wars and tensions can raise prices, making gold a reliable store of value. Currency Fluctuations: When currencies get shaky, gold feels more stable.

When currencies get shaky, gold feels more stable. Lower Interest Rates: Central banks may cut rates, making gold more attractive since it doesn’t pay interest.

Central banks may cut rates, making gold more attractive since it doesn’t pay interest. Central Bank Buying: Governments buy more gold as a safety net, pushing prices up.

