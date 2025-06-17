Stock Market Today: Sensex, Nifty Start Tuesday Volatile, Global Tension Cues Keep Traders On Edge

Stock Market Today: Hello again, sharp-eyed traders and market movers! Tuesday’s here, and the market’s story is just getting started.

Tuesday rolls in with a clearer picture—after Monday’s market jitters and initial moves, today is all about momentum and follow-through. It’s the day traders watch closely to see if early trends hold strong or fizzle out. The market starts to reveal whether last day’s excitement was just a spark or the start of a wildfire.

Investors sharpen their focus as corporate earnings, economic data, and policy updates start to come through. Tuesday is the day when fresh insights begin to shape confidence, helping strategists decide whether to double down or step back.

But don’t forget—the global chessboard is still shifting. Geopolitical currents and overnight developments continue to ripple through the markets, adding spice to the day’s trade decisions. It’s a reminder that the market dances not just to local tunes but to global rhythms too.

After Monday’s opening act, Tuesday sets the tone for the week’s real performance. Stay alert, stay nimble, and get ready to ride the waves. Here’s to a dynamic Tuesday, investors!

Stock Market Opening Bell

The Indian Stock Market benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty opened on red note (9:15 AM). Nifty at 24,942.25 with −4.25 (0.017%) points at, Whereas Sensex opened in green at 81,765.97with −30.18 (0.037%) from previous session. The analysts around the nation are anticipating a fund flow to determine the market direction before the week ends. Since yesterday, experts hope positive direction for the market.

Rupee Opens Slightly Higher Against US Dollar

The Indian rupee opened marginally stronger on Tuesday, June 17, at 86.01 per US dollar, compared to the previous close of 86.07 on Monday. The modest uptick reflects cautious optimism amid mixed global cues and ongoing geopolitical concerns. Currency markets remain volatile due to fluctuations in crude oil prices and foreign fund flows. Traders are closely watching global developments and RBI’s potential interventions as the rupee attempts to hold steady against a strong dollar trend.

Stocks In Focus Today

NTPC

Board to consider ₹18,000 crore bond issue on June 21.

Approves share buyback worth up to ₹175 crore.

Begins engine production at Talegaon plant.

Gets RBI approval to reappoint Sandeep Batra as Executive Director.

Check top gainers and top losers after the Share Market Opening.

The market sentiments are heavily influenced by many things happening around the world. From geopolitical tensions to investor sentiments, all these factors are affects the Indian stock market.

After The Stock Market Opened, Here Are The Top Gainers And Top Losers On NSE List Today-

Top Gainers:

KBCGLOBAL

DELPHIFX

MKPL

CYBERMEDIA

SGL

STLTECH

TANLA

Top Losers:

UGRO-RE

VESUVIUS

VMM

PRINCEPIPE

NAVKARURB

HINDMOTORS

HYBRIDFIN

How To Play Safe Against Geopolitical Risk

A Financial Site, Groww, Explains How to Hedge Against Geopolitical Risk-

Turn to Safe Commodities: Investors often shift to commodities like gold, oil, and the Swiss Franc during geopolitical uncertainties.

Investors often shift to commodities like gold, oil, and the Swiss Franc during geopolitical uncertainties. Gold as a Safe Haven: Gold is favored during geopolitical fluctuations due to its intrinsic value and lower supply, making it a stable asset.

Gold is favored during geopolitical fluctuations due to its intrinsic value and lower supply, making it a stable asset. Oil Price Volatility: Conflicts in key oil-producing regions (e.g., Israel-Iran) can disrupt crude supply, pushing oil prices higher but sometimes making oil less reliable as a hedge.

Conflicts in key oil-producing regions (e.g., Israel-Iran) can disrupt crude supply, pushing oil prices higher but sometimes making oil less reliable as a hedge. Invest in ETFs: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs) focused on commodities like gold can be a convenient way to hedge during volatile times.

Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs) focused on commodities like gold can be a convenient way to hedge during volatile times. Swiss Franc Stability: The Swiss Franc usually strengthens during global volatility, serving as a reliable currency hedge.

The Swiss Franc usually strengthens during global volatility, serving as a reliable currency hedge. Inflation-Linked Bonds: Investing in bonds linked to inflation protects principal and interest payments against rising inflation.

Investing in bonds linked to inflation protects principal and interest payments against rising inflation. Financial Instruments: Futures and options offer additional ways to hedge against market and geopolitical risks.

Share Market On Monday

The Indian stock market wrapped up Monday’s session largely in the green, signaling a cautious but positive start to the week. The Sensex ended the day at 81,118.60, while the Nifty50 closed slightly higher at 24,718.60, as investors balanced optimism with a watchful eye on global developments.

Market sentiment remained fragile amid intense geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, particularly the ongoing Israel-Iran conflict. These developments worried global investors, driving up crude oil prices and putting downward pressure on the rupee.

As uncertainty loomed large, equities faced consistent selling pressure, while safe-haven assets like gold and bonds attracted renewed interest. Despite the turbulence, the indices managed to hold their ground, reflecting resilience in select sectors even as caution ruled the day.

