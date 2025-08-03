Steel Strategy: India Backs Tech And MSMEs For Global Dominance, Says Union Minister Piyush Goyal

Steel Surge: Union Minister Piyush Goyal Plots Future-Ready Roadmap with Industry Titans

Union Minister Piyush Goyal held a high-stakes strategy session with India’s top steel producers in Mumbai on Saturday, zeroing in on innovation, MSME empowerment, and value chain integration. The meeting spotlighted priority areas such as adopting advanced technologies, reducing high logistics costs, increasing domestic iron ore production, and enhancing the global competitiveness of MSMEs. “Held a productive dialogue with major steel producers in Mumbai. Focused on ideas like advanced tech adoption, reducing logistics costs, increasing iron ore production, and expanding India’s role in global value chains by making our MSMEs more competitive. Looking forward to a collaborative roadmap ahead to forge a resilient & future-ready steel industry,” Union Minister Piyush Goyal stated in a post on X. As India moves toward self-reliance under Aatmanirbhar Bharat, this industry dialogue aims to accelerate transformation and global integration of India’s steel and allied sectors with clear collaborative strategies.

Held an engaging and forward-looking interaction with the champions of India’s agriculture, food-processing and seafood sectors — the true architects of our food and nutritional security. We discussed a wide range of strategies to scale value-added exports, from ready-to-eat… pic.twitter.com/AWdXDStWMN — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) August 2, 2025

Steel Strength: Technology, MSMEs Take Center Stage

Union Minister Piyush Goyal emphasized the significance of technology and MSMEs in bolstering India’s steel sector. Union Minister Piyush Goyal stressed making MSMEs more globally competitive to secure a stronger foothold in international markets. India aims to reduce dependence on imports by focusing on research, innovation, and infrastructure development. Union Minister Piyush Goyal called for joint efforts in modernizing production processes, improving raw material security, and expanding capabilities. With government support, steel producers can now leverage policy reforms to grow more resiliently. Steel being a deregulated sector allows the government to act as a facilitator, enabling strategic upgrades through incentives, collaborations, and infrastructure enhancements under Make in India.

One Pointer List: Focus Areas From Goyal’s Steel Meeting

Adopt advanced manufacturing and metallurgical technologies

Cut logistics costs through better infrastructure and planning

Boost domestic iron ore production to reduce raw material imports

Empower MSMEs to integrate into global steel supply chains

Strengthen engineering exports through precision-focused support

Foster innovation via R&D and industry-academia collaboration

Align policy with Aatmanirbhar Bharat and Make in India vision

Steel Smarts: Engineering Sector Joins Forces For Global Leap

Besides steel, Union Minister Piyush Goyal met with leaders from the engineering goods sector, calling them “champions of precision, performance & progress.” These stakeholders contribute significantly to India’s export strength and manufacturing excellence. “Engaged with leaders of the Engineering Goods Sector who are our nation’s champions of precision, performance & progress. Together, we are building an ecosystem that strengthens Aatmanirbhar Bharat and fuels Make in India for the World,” Union Minister Piyush Goyal posted. Union Minister Piyush Goyal reinforced the government’s goal of transforming India into a global engineering powerhouse. This synergy between steel and engineering sectors is crucial to positioning India higher on global supply and value chains.

(With Inputs ANI)

