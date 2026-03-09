LIVE TV
Stock Market Closing Bell: Dalal Street Sees Mild Recovery After Early Panic Sell-Off, Sensex Still Down 1352 Points As Nifty Hovers Near 24,000

Indian stock markets saw a mild recovery on Monday afternoon after a sharp sell-off earlier in the day. Even after the rebound, the Sensex was still down about 1,400 points while the Nifty hovered near the 24,000 mark.

Mild Recovery On Dalal Street (Image: AI generated)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: March 9, 2026 16:28:53 IST

Indian stock markets showed a mild recovery on Dalal Street on Monday afternoon after a sharp sell-off earlier in the day, though the broader sentiment remained weak and investors stayed cautious. Even after recovering some losses, the benchmark indices were still trading significantly lower as global tensions and rising crude oil prices weighed heavily on market sentiment.

Mild Recovery in Nifty 50 Turned Green

During the trading session, a small rebound was seen as six stocks in the Nifty 50 index turned green, helping the market recover part of its earlier fall. However, the overall market breadth still favoured sellers, showing that the recovery was limited and fragile. Even after this mild recovery, the Sensex was still down around 1,400 points, and the Nifty hovered near the 24,000 mark. It reflects the pressure investors faced throughout the day.

The early part of the day had been extremely volatile. Indian equities opened sharply lower as panic selling swept across the market. The panic was triggered mainly by global cues and geopolitical worries. There have been rising tensions in the Middle East that have pushed crude oil prices above $100 per barrel. This price tag has immediately sparked concerns about inflation. The worries are not just limited to inflation but also India’s import bill and the broader economy. This triggered heavy selling in equities and wiped out massive investor wealth within minutes of the opening bell.

Early Panic Wipes Out ₹12 Lakh Crore

According to reports, the sell-off was severe enough to erase over Rs 12 lakh crore in market capitalisation shortly after trading began. The Nifty slipped below the 24,000 level, while the Sensex dropped more than 2,000 points at one stage, reflecting deep panic among investors reacting to the global situation and rising energy prices.

As per reports, Banking stocks were among the biggest drags on the market during the session. Heavyweights like HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and State Bank of India (SBI) pulled the Sensex lower as investors sold financial stocks amid uncertainty.

Oil Rally Creates Winners and Losers

Market experts also pointed out that some sectors could actually benefit from rising crude prices. According to Axis Securities, upstream oil producers such as ONGC and Oil India may gain from higher oil prices because they earn better realisations per barrel when crude rises. At the same time, some complex refineries and companies involved in energy logistics, trading, and shipping could see higher activity during such periods of volatility.

However, several sectors face the opposite effect. Aviation companies are especially vulnerable because fuel accounts for nearly 30–40% of airline operating costs. This can squeeze margins and force ticket price hikes. Paint companies also struggle when crude prices rise because many of their raw materials are petroleum-based, which has led to higher input costs and pressure on profits.

Also Read: Sensex Crashes 2,200 Points,  Nifty Slips Below 24,000, ₹12 Lakh Crore Investor Wealth Wiped Out In Minutes As Crude Oil Crosses $115 – 5 Reasons Behind Today’s Massive Stock Market Fall    

First published on: Mar 9, 2026 4:28 PM IST
QUICK LINKS