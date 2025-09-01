The Share Bazaar Has Taken The GREEN TURN, Sensex And Nifty Open In Green Amid Easing Global Trends

Stock Market Today: Are You Following the Market?

The Indian stock market showed a notable improvement today compared to yesterday. The Sensex rose by approximately 304 points to around 80,113, while the Nifty increased by nearly 92 points to 24,518.5, marking a strong start to the trading session.

This positive momentum is largely driven by India’s impressive economic growth of 7.8% in the last quarter, exceeding expert expectations and boosting investor confidence.

Adding to that, a recent U.S. court ruling declared several of former President Trump’s tariffs illegal, offering renewed optimism for Indian exporters.

However, uncertainties remain. Elevated oil prices and mixed global market trends suggest that caution is warranted The question now is that this upward trend will sustain or if it is merely a short-term rebound.

Investors are advised to stay vigilant as the market continues to evolve.

Investor’s Take: Navigating Stock Market today Today’s market update offers a positive outlook, with both Sensex and Nifty opening higher. As a small investor, I find the strong economic growth figures and the recent court ruling on tariffs encouraging signs for the market. These developments could support the companies I have invested in. However, I remain cautious given the mixed global market signals and persistent high oil prices. It’s important to stay vigilant and monitor sector performances closely. What are your thoughts on today’s market? Let’s stay informed and make wise decisions together.

Stock Market Today Opening Bell

Market Snapshot (August 29, 2025)

Sensex Opened 333 points higher at 80,144 (up 0.42%) Rose over 300 points post-opening , reaching 80,122 Day’s high touched at 80,135.67 In pre-market , up 19.34 points to 79,828.99

Nifty 50 Opened 87 points higher at 24,520 (up 0.35%) In pre-market , gained 5.85 points to 24,432.7



At 11:15 AM:

Sensex rose 341.71 points to 80,151.36 (0.43%)

rose 341.71 points to 80,151.36 (0.43%) Nifty gained 119.05 points to 24,545.90 (0.49%)

Markets showed positive momentum by mid-morning, supported by sectoral buying.

Global Stock Market Today: Global Cues

Global markets were a bit mixed as people reacted to recent news about the economy and world events before Monday’s trading. In Asia, stock markets went down because of confusion after a U.S. court said many of former President Trump’s trade tariffs were illegal. Now, Trump wants the Supreme Court to review the decision.

In the U.S., futures showed a small rise, which could mean a good start for Indian markets. This comes even though the S&P 500, Nasdaq, and Dow Jones fell on Friday, especially because tech companies like Dell and Nvidia didn’t do well. Still, the S&P 500 has gone up for four months in a row, which gives some hope to investors.

Other highlights:

U.S. core PCE price index rose 0.3% in July, slightly above the 0.2% estimate.

Annual core inflation reached 2.9%, the highest level since February 2025.

The data has made investors cautious about future decisions by the U.S. Federal Reserve.

Chinese President Xi Jinping is expected to speak at the SCO summit, drawing global attention.

U.S. Treasury yields remained steady, with the 10-year yield rising 2 basis points to 4.23%.

Gold recorded its best monthly gain in four months, signaling safe-haven buying amid market uncertainty.

Stocks To Watch Today

Reliance Industries

Analysts retain ‘Buy’ rating post-AGM; focus on Reliance Jio’s IPO roadmap. Target price upside seen up to 27%.

Analysts retain ‘Buy’ rating post-AGM; focus on Reliance Jio’s IPO roadmap. Target price upside seen up to 27%. Adani Power

Received LoA from MP Power Management for 800 MW thermal project at Anuppur, Madhya Pradesh under DBFOO model with SHAKTI coal linkage.

Received LoA from MP Power Management for 800 MW thermal project at Anuppur, Madhya Pradesh under DBFOO model with SHAKTI coal linkage. Torrent Power

Received LoA from MP Power for 1,600 MW coal-based power project in MP. Will supply power under a 25-year PPA at ₹5.829/kWh with ₹22,000 crore investment.

Received LoA from MP Power for 1,600 MW coal-based power project in MP. Will supply power under a 25-year PPA at ₹5.829/kWh with ₹22,000 crore investment. NCC

Secured two water-related orders worth ₹788.34 crore from state government agencies in August.

Secured two water-related orders worth ₹788.34 crore from state government agencies in August. Dharan Infra EPC

Won contracts worth ₹1,171.21 crore from Skymax Infra Power, with 80% of the value for international procurement through subsidiaries.

Stock Market On Friday

On Friday, the Indian stock market closed cautiously, with the Sensex slipping below the 80,000 mark and the Nifty hovering near 24,400.

Did you notice the market’s resilience despite a negative start?

The indices traded in positive territory for most of the session before selling pressure in the final hour pushed them down, ending near their lows.

The Sensex dropped 270.92 points to close at 79,809.65, while the Nifty fell 74.05 points, ending at 24,426.85. Midcap and smallcap stocks also faced pressure, with the BSE Midcap index down 0.4% and the Smallcap index falling 0.3%.

Which stocks caught your attention among the gainers like Shriram Finance, ITC, and Asian Paints? Meanwhile, notable names such as M&M, Infosys, and Reliance Industries ended lower.

Metals, IT, realty, and auto sectors declined between 0.5% and 1%.

Capital goods, consumer durables, media, and FMCG sectors showed modest gains of 0.2% to 1%.

The market displayed mixed sentiment across sectors.

Overall, the market remained rangebound, indicating cautious investor behavior.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as an investment advice. Prior to making an investment, conduct thorough research and consult with your financial advisor.)

