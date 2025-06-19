Stock Market Today: Weak Opening Weighs On Sentiment, Dalal Street Feels The Pressure

Stock Market Today: Hello again, investors and chart-watchers! Thursday arrives, but the breeze feels heavier today.

After Wednesday’s underwhelming session, the markets are nursing a bruised sentiment. What started as a day of potential confirmation turned into one of hesitation and retreat. Pullbacks didn’t quite transform into opportunities—instead, they hinted at deeper caution.

Indices struggled to find solid footing, weighed down by persistent selling and a lack of clear leadership. The tone across the board leaned defensive, with traders seeking safety rather than seizing risk. The resilience that showed early in the week seems to be fraying, and conviction is now facing a real test.

Sectoral churn is picking up—IT showed early strength but couldn’t carry the weight, while banks and autos lost steam. Even the so-called defensives aren’t looking quite so safe. Gold continues to attract attention as risk appetite weakens, and crude’s steady climb only adds to the pressure. The rupee, too, continues to feel the strain from global uncertainty.

Geo-political jitters are far from cooling, and global cues offer little comfort. Wall Street wobbled, Asian markets opened soft, and there’s a growing sense that the bulls may need to step back and reassess.

So as we step into Thursday, it’s less about chasing and more about caution. Sharpen your risk radar, reassess your levels, and be ready for choppy waters. Momentum may be missing—but clarity often comes from correction.

Stay alert, stay informed.

Stock Market Opening Bell

The Indian Stock Market benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty opened on red note (9:15 AM). Nifty at 24,752.80 with −59.25 (0.24%) points, Whereas Sensex opened in Red at 81,340.52 with −104.13 (0.13%) from previous session. The market is looking effected with major things geopolitical and FED updates

Fed Holds Rates Steady, Signals Cautious 2025 Outlook — What It Means for Global Markets and India

What The Fed Decided

Policy Rate on Hold:

The Federal Reserve kept the benchmark rate steady at 4.25%–4.50% for the fourth consecutive meeting.

Rate Cut Outlook: The FOMC projects total rate cuts of 50 basis points (0.50%) in 2025, likely two quarter-point cuts.



Why It Matters

1. Dual Mandate Tightrope

Inflation: PCE inflation forecast for 2025 has been revised up to around 2.7%, influenced by tariffs and rising energy prices.

Growth & Jobs: GDP growth expectations lowered to approximately 1.7%. Jobless claims are rising, and housing data reflects softness, signaling a slowdown.

The Dilemma: The Fed is balancing between controlling inflation and supporting economic growth.



2. Hawkish Messaging on Patience

Fed Chair Jerome Powell reiterated a “wait-and-see” approach.

The Fed signaled no rush to cut rates, citing persistent uncertainty.

7 out of 19 Fed officials now see no cuts in 2024, indicating a more cautious stance.

3. Market Reaction

U.S. bond yields increased, and the dollar strengthened.

The S&P 500 declined slightly.

Rate futures suggest: 64% chance of a rate cut in September. Lower probability of an additional cut in October.



Global Spillover Effects

A stronger dollar and rising U.S. yields may lead to capital outflows from emerging markets.

Emerging market equities, currencies, and bonds could come under pressure.

U.S. investors may favor Treasuries, limiting equity inflows to countries like India.

Emerging market currencies, including the rupee, may weaken unless supported by fresh foreign inflows.

What This Means for India

Equities : A firm Fed stance and global caution may continue to weigh on Indian markets.

: Currency Impact : The rupee could face pressure from dollar strength, unless offset by inflows.

: RBI Flexibility: A steady Fed gives the RBI room to hold or consider modest rate cuts, especially with lower CPI inflation.

Capital Flow Outlook: Any potential Fed cuts later in the year could support foreign inflows into Indian bonds and equities.



Factor Insight Short-term outlook Market sentiment remains cautious as the Fed maintains a patient stance. Medium-term outlook Potential rate cuts in late 2025 could improve global risk appetite. Watch points Focus on U.S. inflation, Fed policy signals, and geopolitical developments.

Check Top Gainers And Top Losers On The Share Market

The market sentiments are heavily influenced by many things happening around the world. From geopolitical tensions to investor sentiments, all these factors are affects the Indian stock market.

After The Stock Market Opened, Here Are The Top Gainers And Top Losers On NSE List Today-

Top Gainers:

AAKASH BCONCEPTS ONELIFECAP STLTECH LANDMARK

Top Losers:

CINEVISTA SHAH CREATIVEYE TCIFINANCE SADHNANIQ

Share Market On Wednesday

Markets took a cautious turn on Wednesday, with the Sensex falling 212 points to 81,444.66 and the Nifty slipping 93 points to 24,812.05. While not a sharp drop, it was enough to show sentiment has turned wary. Geopolitical tensions, especially the ongoing Israel-Iran conflict, kept crude prices elevated and weighed on the rupee. At the same time, traders stayed on the sidelines ahead of the US Fed’s policy announcement. Profit-booking kicked in across sectors. As we step into Wednesday, the message is clear: volatility is back. Keep your strategies tight and stay alert—global cues are setting the tone.

Wall Street Wobbles As Fed Dials Back Rate Cut Hopes

Yesterday, Wall Street hit the brakes. The major indices ended lower after the Fed’s latest policy stance did little to calm market nerves. The Dow slipped, the S&P 500 edged down, and the Nasdaq gave up early gains, all weighed by hawkish tones and sticky inflation concerns.

So what’s spooking the street? The Fed kept rates steady- expected, but signaled fewer cuts ahead. That, paired with stubborn inflation data, reminded investors that the road to easing may be bumpier than hoped.

Wednesday didn’t bring a selloff, but it did bring a shift in tone. The message: risk appetite is cooling, and caution is quietly creeping back in. Keep your watchlists tight and your expectations tighter—the second half of the week could bring more clarity, or more chop.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as an investment advice. Prior to making an investment, conduct thorough research and consult with your financial advisor.)

