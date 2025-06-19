Operation Sindhu: 110 Students Land Safely In Delhi After Evacuation From War-Hit Iran

The first flight under Operation Sindhu, carrying around 110 Indian students from war-hit Iran, landed safely in New Delhi during the early hours of June 19. These students had earlier been moved to Armenia as conflict intensified between Israel and Iran.

The students were evacuated from Tehran on June 17 and taken to Armenia via road under the supervision of Indian diplomatic missions.

The Indian Embassy arranged for the students to cross into Armenia safely, given the rising security threats. Most of the evacuated students are reportedly from Jammu and Kashmir.

J&K Students’ Association Thanks PM Modi and Jaishankar

The Jammu and Kashmir Students’ Association expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar for initiating the rescue mission. In a statement, the association said, “We remain hopeful that all remaining students will be evacuated soon.”

After reaching the Armenian capital Yerevan, the students boarded a special flight at 2:45 pm on June 18. The plane arrived in Delhi the next morning, marking the first successful phase of Operation Sindhu, as confirmed by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

First visuals: 110 Indian students, including 90 students from UT of J&K evacuated from Iran via Armenia boarding a commercial flight to India. They arrive in Indian National Capital Delhi later tonight. pic.twitter.com/jPy399hGqI — Sidhant Sibal (@sidhant) June 18, 2025

Parents Relieved as Students Return Home

Parents were seen waiting anxiously at Delhi airport to reunite with their children. Haider Ali, whose 21-year-old son Maaz Haider was among the evacuees, thanked the Indian authorities for ensuring the students’ safe return. He also urged the government to bring back those still stranded in Iran.

The evacuation comes amid escalating conflict between Israel and Iran, now in its sixth day as of June 18. Israeli airstrikes have reportedly killed at least 639 people and injured over 1,300, according to a human rights group quoted by AP. Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has warned the US against military involvement, promising “irreparable damage” in retaliation.

Operation Sindhu begins 🇮🇳. India launched Operation Sindhu to evacuate Indian nationals from Iran. India evacuated 110 students from northern Iran who crossed into Armenia under the supervision of our Missions in Iran and Armenia on 17th June. They departed from Yerevan on a… pic.twitter.com/8WJom7wh5f — Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) June 18, 2025

Students Describe War-Like Conditions in Iran

Many students shared harrowing details about their experience. Mir Khalif, an MBBS student, described scenes of missiles and bombings near their homes. “There was a war going on. Our neighbourhood was bombed. We were very afraid. I hope we never see those days again,” he told reporters.

Parvez Alam, father of Sameer Alam from Bulandshahr, recalled how his son, studying in Urmia, was moved to Armenia and kept in safe accommodation. He expressed relief and gratitude towards the Indian government for the timely evacuation.

MEA Sets Up 24×7 Helpline for Indians in Iran

To support Indians still stuck in Iran and assist their families, the Ministry of External Affairs has established a 24×7 control room in New Delhi. The MEA also shared emergency contact numbers to address any queries and updates regarding the evacuation.

While the first batch has safely returned, officials continue working on relocating and evacuating students who remain in conflict-hit regions of Iran. Efforts are ongoing to bring them to safer zones and arrange further flights under Operation Sindhu.