Stock Market Today: Will Nifty 50 Break Records Today? Gift Nifty Signals A Bullish Start, Traders Gearing Up For 'ACTION PACKED' Dalal Street

Stock Market Today: India’s stock market is set for a strong opening, with Nifty 50 eyeing record highs. Positive global cues, domestic inflows, rate cut expectations, and easing oil prices boost trader sentiment today.

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: November 27, 2025 08:22:46 IST

Stock Market Today: Traders, get ready, today’s market opening can be one of the most exciting ones! India’s leading stock indices are anticipating a great opening, with a considerable likelihood that the record highs will be broken.

The buzz is huge, and the momentum is genuine, mainly due to the upsurge in expectations for both U.S. Fed and RBI rate cuts in the coming month. If you have been observing the global cues, you must be aware of how promising the setup is: there is an alignment of factors like the softening of valuations, the rise in earnings, and the positive flow of investments in equities. So, be alert, make your watchlist tighter, and get prepared for a lively trading session as the markets are out to achieve new heights today!

Stock Market Today: Gift Nifty Indication

Gift Nifty futures were trading at 26,436 at 07:38 a.m. IST, indicating a strong positive start for the market. This suggests the Nifty 50 may open above Wednesday’s close of 26,205.3 and could even surpass its previous all-time high of 26,277.35.

Why Market Sentiment Is Improving Before Stock Market Opens Today?

Market outlook has improved due to:

  • Better corporate earnings
  • Lower valuations
  • Anticipated tax cuts
  • Expected interest rate easing
  • Strong domestic inflows
  • Moderation in foreign selling

Positive Indicators For Stock Market Today And Ahead

Wednesday Market Rally

Nifty recorded its best session in five months, closing at a 14-month high, driven by:

  • High confidence in a December U.S. Fed rate cut

  • Strength in domestic rate-sensitive stocks

  • Expectations of RBI easing next week

Global Market Cues

Asian markets opened 0.4% higher, extending a three-day rally of nearly 3%, supported by rising hopes of U.S. rate cuts.

Lower U.S. rates:

  • Increase attractiveness of emerging markets like India

  • Improve U.S. economic demand

  • Benefit IT and export-oriented sectors

 Foreign & Domestic Fund Flows

On Wednesday:

  • FPIs bought ₹47.78 billion worth of Indian equities , highest in a month.

  • DIIs purchased ₹62.48 billion worth of stocks, per NSE provisional data.

Crude Oil Update

Brent crude traded near $63 per barrel, easing to one-month lows as markets assessed:

  • Russia-Ukraine peace deal discussions

  • Global oversupply concerns

Low oil prices benefit:

  • Oil marketing companies

  • Paint manufacturers

  • Cement sector

  • Airlines

(With Inputs From ANI)

QUICK LINKS