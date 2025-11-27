Stock Market Today: Will Nifty 50 Break Records Today? Gift Nifty Signals A Bullish Start, Traders Gearing Up For ‘ACTION PACKED’ Dalal Street

Stock Market Today: Traders, get ready, today’s market opening can be one of the most exciting ones! India’s leading stock indices are anticipating a great opening, with a considerable likelihood that the record highs will be broken.

The buzz is huge, and the momentum is genuine, mainly due to the upsurge in expectations for both U.S. Fed and RBI rate cuts in the coming month. If you have been observing the global cues, you must be aware of how promising the setup is: there is an alignment of factors like the softening of valuations, the rise in earnings, and the positive flow of investments in equities. So, be alert, make your watchlist tighter, and get prepared for a lively trading session as the markets are out to achieve new heights today!