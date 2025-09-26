Stocks To Watch Today: Accenture, Infosys, Sun Pharma, Dr. Reddy’s Labs, ITC, BHEL, Polycab India, Air India, Zomato And Many Other In Focus Today; Check Out Tip Of The Day NOW!

Stocks To Watch Today, 26 September, 2025: Good morning, stock market enthusiasts!

It looks like we might finally catch a breather today.

Indian markets are eyeing a slightly positive start on September 26, after five straight sessions in the red. As of 7:40 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were trading at 24,960, up 33 points, offering a glimmer of hope in an otherwise jittery global setup.

What’s shaking things up?

Former US President Donald Trump is back in the headlines, this time with a fresh wave of tariff announcements. In his Truth Social posts, he declared that starting October 1, all branded or patented pharmaceutical products will face a 100% import duty, unless they’re manufactured in the US. He’s also slapping a 25% duty on heavy trucks, 50% on kitchen cabinets and bathroom vanities, and 30% on upholstered furniture.

Asian markets weren’t thrilled:

Hang Seng dropped 0.89%,

KOSPI fell 1.92%, and

Japan’s Nikkei slipped as well.

Meanwhile, Wall Street ended lower overnight, as investors await crucial US inflation data.