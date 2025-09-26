Stocks To Watch Today: Accenture, Infosys, Sun Pharma, Dr. Reddy’s Labs, ITC, BHEL, Polycab India, Air India, Zomato And Many Other In Focus Today; Check Out Tip Of The Day NOW!

Stocks To Watch Today, 26 September, 2025: Good morning, stock market enthusiasts!
It looks like we might finally catch a breather today.
Indian markets are eyeing a slightly positive start on September 26, after five straight sessions in the red. As of 7:40 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were trading at 24,960, up 33 points, offering a glimmer of hope in an otherwise jittery global setup.
What’s shaking things up?
Former US President Donald Trump is back in the headlines, this time with a fresh wave of tariff announcements. In his Truth Social posts, he declared that starting October 1, all branded or patented pharmaceutical products will face a 100% import duty, unless they’re manufactured in the US. He’s also slapping a 25% duty on heavy trucks, 50% on kitchen cabinets and bathroom vanities, and 30% on upholstered furniture.
Asian markets weren’t thrilled:
- Hang Seng dropped 0.89%,
- KOSPI fell 1.92%, and
- Japan’s Nikkei slipped as well.
Meanwhile, Wall Street ended lower overnight, as investors await crucial US inflation data.
Stocks To Watch Today
Information Technology (IT)
- Accenture: Beat Q4 revenue estimates and announced a $865 million restructuring to align with growing digital and AI demand.
- Infosys: Will invest ₹300 crore in a new campus in Mohali.
- RITES: Secured an $18 million order from South Africa’s Talis Logistics for overhauled diesel-electric locomotives.
Pharmaceuticals
- Sun Pharma, Dr. Reddy’s Labs, and peers: In focus after Donald Trump announced 100% import duties on pharma products not manufactured in the US.
- Amanta Healthcare: Will release quarterly earnings today.
Automobiles & Mobility
- Tata Motors / Jaguar Land Rover: JLR’s India operations remain unaffected by recent cyberattacks in the UK. Global Parts Logistics Centre is now fully operational.
- Truck Manufacturers: Under watch following Trump’s 25% import duty announcement on heavy vehicles.
- IndiGo / SBI Card: Launched a co-branded premium credit card with travel and lifestyle perks.
Energy And Power
- NTPC: Announced progress on its ₹42,000 crore Mahi Banswara Atomic Power Project in Rajasthan, developed in JV with NPCIL.
- Waaree Energies: Under US investigation for allegedly evading anti-dumping duties on solar panels from China and Southeast Asia.
- BHEL: DIPAM has rejected the proposal for a joint venture with REC Power Development and Consultancy.
Consumer And FMCG
- ITC: Expects strong festive demand post-GST rate cuts; lower prices seen boosting volumes in the packaged food segment.
- Supreme Petrochem: Commenced production at its Amdoshi plant with a new ABS line (70,000 TPA), in partnership with Versalis, Italy.
Financials And Investments
- Polycab India: Promoters sold 1.5% stake for ₹1,740 crore at ₹7,458/share. Buyers included JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley, Kotak Life, HDFC Life, and others.
- GRM Overseas: Promoters offloaded 2.6% stake worth ₹58 crore. Buyers include Nikhil Vora, RG Family Trust, and Singularity Equity Fund I.
- Amber Enterprises (IL JIN Electronics): Raised ₹550 crore from marquee investors, including Axis, Motilal Oswal, and Incred Wealth.
- Dev Accelerator: Investor Amit Ranchhodlal Chokshi acquired an additional 0.8% stake for ₹4.2 crore.
Industrials And Infrastructure
- Ceigall India / JSP Projects (JV): Received ₹509.2 crore order from GMADA for internal road works in Mohali.
- Exide Industries: Invested ₹80 crore into its lithium-ion battery cell manufacturing subsidiary. Total investment now stands at ₹3,882.23 crore.
- Jindal Stainless: Investing ₹700 crore in decarbonisation efforts; reduced CO₂ emissions by 3.18 lakh metric tonnes in FY25.
- Afcons Infrastructure: Appointed Firoz Cyrus Mistry as non-executive director.
Airlines, Hospitality & Travel
- Air India / Zomato: Partnered to link Air India’s loyalty program with Zomato, offering travel rewards on food orders above ₹499.
- Ventive Hospitality: To acquire 76% stake in Soham Leisure Ventures, owner of Hilton Goa Resort, marking its entry into Goa’s hospitality sector.
Earnings Releases Today
- Amanta Healthcare
- Ashapura Intimates Fashion
- Taaza International
Block And Bulk Deals
- Polycab India: Promoter stake sale of ₹1,740 crore; key buyers included JP Morgan and Morgan Stanley.
- GRM Overseas: Promoters sold shares worth ₹58 crore.
- Awfis Space Solutions: QRG Investments sold 0.5% stake for ₹21.72 crore.
- Dev Accelerator: Bulk deal worth ₹4.2 crore by an existing investor.
Corporate Actions (Ex-Date)
- Ex-Dividend: Spright Agro, West Leisure Resorts, Caspian Corporate Services
- Ex-Rights: 3i Infotech, Healthy Life Agritec
- Ex-Bonus: Chandra Prabhu International
- Ex-Split and Bonus: Nazara Technologies
- Ex-Split: PVV Infra, R M Drip and Sprinklers Systems
F&O Ban Status
- In Ban: RBL Bank, Sammaan Capital
- Out of Ban: HFCL
Investor’s Tip
While the IT sector is going to stay in the spotlight for the next few days, the H-1B visa headlines are certainly stirring things up across the globe. Yes, this might feel like a sharp dip—or even a drip—but the long-term story could turn out to be quite the opposite. Let’s be honest: no country is going to let its tech backbone just collapse. Traders, take note—this drop looks more like a healthy correction than a crisis. Take a breath, let it sink in, and don’t panic. Stay sharp, stay positive!