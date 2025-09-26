LIVE TV
Stocks To Watch Today: Accenture, Infosys, Sun Pharma, Dr. Reddy's Labs, ITC, BHEL, Polycab India, Air India, Zomato And Many Other In Focus Today; Check Out Tip Of The Day NOW!

Stocks To Watch Today: Accenture, Infosys, Sun Pharma, Dr. Reddy’s Labs, ITC, BHEL, Polycab India, Air India, Zomato And Many Other In Focus Today; Check Out Tip Of The Day NOW!

Stocks To Watch Today: Indian markets eye a positive open as global cues remain cautious. Key stocks in IT, pharma, auto, energy, and financials are in focus amid tariffs, earnings, and strategic business moves.

Stocks To Watch Today
Stocks To Watch Today

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: September 26, 2025 08:36:12 IST

Stocks To Watch Today, 26 September, 2025: Good morning, stock market enthusiasts!

It looks like we might finally catch a breather today.
Indian markets are eyeing a slightly positive start on September 26, after five straight sessions in the red. As of 7:40 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were trading at 24,960, up 33 points, offering a glimmer of hope in an otherwise jittery global setup.

What’s shaking things up?
Former US President Donald Trump is back in the headlines, this time with a fresh wave of tariff announcements. In his Truth Social posts, he declared that starting October 1, all branded or patented pharmaceutical products will face a 100% import duty, unless they’re manufactured in the US. He’s also slapping a 25% duty on heavy trucks, 50% on kitchen cabinets and bathroom vanities, and 30% on upholstered furniture.

Asian markets weren’t thrilled:

  • Hang Seng dropped 0.89%,
  • KOSPI fell 1.92%, and
  • Japan’s Nikkei slipped as well.

Meanwhile, Wall Street ended lower overnight, as investors await crucial US inflation data.

Stocks To Watch Today

Information Technology (IT)

  • Accenture: Beat Q4 revenue estimates and announced a $865 million restructuring to align with growing digital and AI demand.
  • Infosys: Will invest ₹300 crore in a new campus in Mohali.
  • RITES: Secured an $18 million order from South Africa’s Talis Logistics for overhauled diesel-electric locomotives.

Pharmaceuticals

  • Sun Pharma, Dr. Reddy’s Labs, and peers: In focus after Donald Trump announced 100% import duties on pharma products not manufactured in the US.
  • Amanta Healthcare: Will release quarterly earnings today.

Automobiles & Mobility

  • Tata Motors / Jaguar Land Rover: JLR’s India operations remain unaffected by recent cyberattacks in the UK. Global Parts Logistics Centre is now fully operational.
  • Truck Manufacturers: Under watch following Trump’s 25% import duty announcement on heavy vehicles.
  • IndiGo / SBI Card: Launched a co-branded premium credit card with travel and lifestyle perks.

Energy And Power

  • NTPC: Announced progress on its ₹42,000 crore Mahi Banswara Atomic Power Project in Rajasthan, developed in JV with NPCIL.
  • Waaree Energies: Under US investigation for allegedly evading anti-dumping duties on solar panels from China and Southeast Asia.
  • BHEL: DIPAM has rejected the proposal for a joint venture with REC Power Development and Consultancy.

Consumer And FMCG

  • ITC: Expects strong festive demand post-GST rate cuts; lower prices seen boosting volumes in the packaged food segment.
  • Supreme Petrochem: Commenced production at its Amdoshi plant with a new ABS line (70,000 TPA), in partnership with Versalis, Italy.

Financials And Investments

  • Polycab India: Promoters sold 1.5% stake for ₹1,740 crore at ₹7,458/share. Buyers included JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley, Kotak Life, HDFC Life, and others.
  • GRM Overseas: Promoters offloaded 2.6% stake worth ₹58 crore. Buyers include Nikhil Vora, RG Family Trust, and Singularity Equity Fund I.
  • Amber Enterprises (IL JIN Electronics): Raised ₹550 crore from marquee investors, including Axis, Motilal Oswal, and Incred Wealth.
  • Dev Accelerator: Investor Amit Ranchhodlal Chokshi acquired an additional 0.8% stake for ₹4.2 crore.

Industrials And Infrastructure

  • Ceigall India / JSP Projects (JV): Received ₹509.2 crore order from GMADA for internal road works in Mohali.
  • Exide Industries: Invested ₹80 crore into its lithium-ion battery cell manufacturing subsidiary. Total investment now stands at ₹3,882.23 crore.
  • Jindal Stainless: Investing ₹700 crore in decarbonisation efforts; reduced CO₂ emissions by 3.18 lakh metric tonnes in FY25.
  • Afcons Infrastructure: Appointed Firoz Cyrus Mistry as non-executive director.

Airlines, Hospitality & Travel

  • Air India / Zomato: Partnered to link Air India’s loyalty program with Zomato, offering travel rewards on food orders above ₹499.
  • Ventive Hospitality: To acquire 76% stake in Soham Leisure Ventures, owner of Hilton Goa Resort, marking its entry into Goa’s hospitality sector.

Earnings Releases Today

  • Amanta Healthcare
  • Ashapura Intimates Fashion
  • Taaza International

Block And Bulk Deals

  • Polycab India: Promoter stake sale of ₹1,740 crore; key buyers included JP Morgan and Morgan Stanley.
  • GRM Overseas: Promoters sold shares worth ₹58 crore.
  • Awfis Space Solutions: QRG Investments sold 0.5% stake for ₹21.72 crore.
  • Dev Accelerator: Bulk deal worth ₹4.2 crore by an existing investor.

Corporate Actions (Ex-Date)

  • Ex-Dividend: Spright Agro, West Leisure Resorts, Caspian Corporate Services
  • Ex-Rights: 3i Infotech, Healthy Life Agritec
  • Ex-Bonus: Chandra Prabhu International
  • Ex-Split and Bonus: Nazara Technologies
  • Ex-Split: PVV Infra, R M Drip and Sprinklers Systems

F&O Ban Status

  • In Ban: RBL Bank, Sammaan Capital
  • Out of Ban: HFCL

Investor’s Tip

While the IT sector is going to stay in the spotlight for the next few days, the H-1B visa headlines are certainly stirring things up across the globe. Yes, this might feel like a sharp dip—or even a drip—but the long-term story could turn out to be quite the opposite. Let’s be honest: no country is going to let its tech backbone just collapse. Traders, take note—this drop looks more like a healthy correction than a crisis. Take a breath, let it sink in, and don’t panic. Stay sharp, stay positive!

QUICK LINKS