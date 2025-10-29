Stocks to Watch Today: All Eyes On Adani, L&T, Tata Capital, LIC, NTPC Green Energy, TVS Motor Company, Raymond Realty, Oil India, BPCL And Others

Stocks to Watch Today: Good Morning Readers, Before we start teh day, lets take a quick tour.
The stage is set for a spirited start on Dalal Street this Wednesday. Indian equity benchmarks are expected to open higher, mirroring the upbeat tone across global markets. As of 8:35 AM, GIFT Nifty was up 36 points at 26,162, hinting at a confident opening for domestic equities. Investors will be closely watching September-quarter earnings, a bustling IPO calendar, and institutional flows that could steer market momentum.
Across Asia, Japan’s Nikkei 225 stole the spotlight, soaring over 1% to a new record high as traders await the US Federal Reserve’s policy verdict, where another 25-basis-point rate cut is almost certain. South Korea’s Kospi ticked up modestly, while Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 slipped in early trade.
Meanwhile, Wall Street wrapped up another record-breaking session overnight, led by Nvidia’s surge after unveiling plans for AI supercomputers. With optimism brewing globally, Indian markets look poised for an energetic midweek rally.
What’s In Focus Other Than Stocks To Watch Today?
Aishwarya is a journalism graduate with over three years of experience thriving in the buzzing corporate media world. She’s got a knack for decoding business news, tracking the twists and turns of the stock market, covering the masala of the entertainment world, and sometimes her stories come with just the right sprinkle of political commentary. She has worked with several organizations, interned at ZEE and gained professional skills at TV9 and News24, And now is learning and writing at NewsX, she’s no stranger to the newsroom hustle. Her storytelling style is fast-paced, creative, and perfectly tailored to connect with both the platform and its audience. Moto: Approaching every story from the reader’s point of view, backing up her insights with solid facts.
Always bold with her opinions, she also never misses the chance to weave in expert voices, keeping things balanced and insightful. In short, Aishwarya brings a fresh, sharp, and fact-driven voice to every story she touches.