Stocks to Watch Today: All Eyes On Adani, L&T, Tata Capital, LIC, NTPC Green Energy, TVS Motor Company, Raymond Realty, Oil India, BPCL And Others

Stocks to Watch Today:

The stage is set for a spirited start on Dalal Street this Wednesday. Indian equity benchmarks are expected to open higher, mirroring the upbeat tone across global markets. As of 8:35 AM, GIFT Nifty was up 36 points at 26,162, hinting at a confident opening for domestic equities. Investors will be closely watching September-quarter earnings, a bustling IPO calendar, and institutional flows that could steer market momentum.

Across Asia, Japan’s Nikkei 225 stole the spotlight, soaring over 1% to a new record high as traders await the US Federal Reserve’s policy verdict, where another 25-basis-point rate cut is almost certain. South Korea’s Kospi ticked up modestly, while Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 slipped in early trade.

Meanwhile, Wall Street wrapped up another record-breaking session overnight, led by Nvidia’s surge after unveiling plans for AI supercomputers. With optimism brewing globally, Indian markets look poised for an energetic midweek rally.

What’s In Focus Other Than Stocks To Watch Today?

All eyes are on the Trump–Xi face-off tomorrow, and markets are already holding their breath. Will it be handshakes or headlines? Hopes are high for a trade truce that could send global stocks soaring. But one wrong word, and brace yourself, volatility might just steal the spotlight. Stocks To Watch Today Banking & Financials Tata Capital:

• Net profit up 33% YoY to ₹1,128 cr, driven by 23% rise in NII and 59% jump in fee income.

• Shares closed 0.64% higher at ₹330.95 (BSE).

Mahindra Finance:

• Profit surged 45% YoY to ₹564 cr; loan book expanded 13%.

• NII up 14.6% ; disbursements rose 3% YoY to ₹13,514 cr.

PNB Housing Finance:

• CEO Girish Kousgi resigned; interim leadership under Executive Director Jatul Anand.

• CRISIL reaffirmed ‘AA+/Stable’ ratings on enhanced ₹9,000 cr bank loan facilities.

CreditAccess Grameen:

• Profit fell 32.4% YoY to ₹125.8 cr despite 6.2% rise in NII.

PB Fintech, LIC Housing Finance, Five-Star Business Finance, Fino Payments Bank:

• All set to announce Q2FY26 results today.

Aditya Birla Capital (Block Deal):

• Advent International’s Jomei Investments sold entire 2.04% stake worth ₹1,638.6 cr at ₹308/share.

• Buyers include Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, Norges Bank, and major Indian mutual funds. Energy & Infrastructure Adani Green Energy:

• Profit up 25% YoY to ₹644 cr; revenue grew 20% to ₹2,776 cr.

Adani Total Gas:

• Profit dipped 11.9% YoY to ₹163.5 cr, despite 19.6% revenue growth.

Oil India & BPCL:

• Signed MoUs for a ₹1 lakh cr Greenfield Refinery and Petrochemical project at Ramayapatnam, Andhra Pradesh.

• Also planning a ₹3,500 cr cross-country evacuation pipeline with NRL.

NTPC Green Energy, Hindustan Petroleum, Coal India, NMDC:

• Key energy majors scheduled to announce Q2FY26 earnings today.

Housing and Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO):

• Signed MoUs with Paradip, Vizag, and Mumbai Port Authorities during India Maritime Week 2025. Automobiles & Engineering TVS Motor Company:

• Profit jumped 42% YoY to ₹795.5 cr on record sales of 1.51 mn units.

• Total income up 25% to ₹14,037 cr.

TVS Holdings:

• Profit rose 59.2% YoY to ₹442.9 cr; revenue up 27.1%.

Sundram Fasteners:

• Profit increased 5.9% YoY to ₹150.9 cr; revenue up 2.4%.

Jindal Steel:

• Profit fell 26% YoY to ₹638.2 cr; revenue grew 4.2%; Gautam Malhotra appointed CEO.

CG Power & Industrial Solutions, BHEL, L&T:

• Q2FY26 results due today; infrastructure outlook in focus. Cement, Real Estate & Construction Shree Cement:

• Profit soared 303% YoY to ₹309.8 cr; revenue up 17.4%; EBITDA margin expanded to 20.4%.

Raymond Realty:

• Profit surged to ₹60.2 cr (from ₹4.9 cr YoY); revenue up 208%.

Signature Global India:

• Raised ₹875 cr via NCDs from IFC (World Bank Group) to fund mid-income housing and reduce debt.

Brigade Enterprises & HeidelbergCement India:

• Scheduled to release Q2FY26 results today.

ArisInfra Solutions:

• Partnered with Transcon Group (Mumbai) and Amogaya Projects (Bengaluru) for real estate ventures worth ₹12,000 cr. Technology & IT Services InfoBeans Technologies:

• Promoters may sell up to 3% or pledge 10% stake over the next 12 months.

Happiest Minds Technologies:

• Profit up 9% YoY to ₹54 cr; revenue rose 10% to ₹573.6 cr.

Ideaforge Technology:

• Loss widened to ₹19.6 cr (from ₹13.7 cr); revenue up 9.9%.

Le Travenues Technology (Ixigo):

• To announce Q2FY26 results today.

Quess Corp:

• Quarterly numbers due today; staffing and tech outsourcing in spotlight. Defence & Heavy Industries Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders:

• Signed exclusive Teaming Agreement with Swan Defence & Heavy Industries for Indian Navy’s LPD project.

Swan Defence:

• Collaboration to design and build advanced Landing Platform Docks for the Navy. Consumer & Retail Blue Dart Express:

• Profit up 29.5% YoY to ₹81.4 cr; revenue rose 7%.

Varun Beverages, United Breweries, Radico Khaitan:

• To report earnings today; demand trends in focus ahead of festive season.

PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery:

• To declare results today. Healthcare & Pharma Novartis India:

• Profit rose 18.7% YoY to ₹24.2 cr; revenue up 3.7%.

Star Health and Allied Insurance:

• Profit plunged 51% YoY to ₹54.9 cr; gross premium up 1.2%.

Sanofi India:

• Q2FY26 earnings expected today.

Go Digit General Insurance:

• Profit up 30.2% YoY to ₹116.5 cr; premium written rose 12.6%. Chemicals & Renewables Premier Energies:

• Profit soared 71.6% YoY to ₹353.4 cr; revenue up 20%.

DCM Shriram:

• Profit up 151% YoY to ₹158 cr; revenue up 9.7%.

Laxmi Organic Industries:

• Results due today. Other Updates Cohance Lifesciences:

• MD V Prasada Raju resigned; CFO Himanshu Agarwal appointed Whole-time Director & CFO.

Stock Ban Status:

• Sammaan Capital – Out of F&O ban.

