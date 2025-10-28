Who Says Passports Can’t Be Smart? India Rolls Out GPSP 2.0 In Dubai, Your Passport Just Got Smarter

India Rolls Out GPSP 2.0 In Dubai: Your Passport Just Got A Smart Makeover!

Big news for the Indian community in Dubai, your passport game is about to level up! The Consulate General of India in Dubai has launched the Global Passport Seva Programme (GPSP 2.0), officially rolling out from October 28, 2025.

Think of this as a tech upgrade for your travel identity, e-passports with embedded chips are here to make airport clearance smoother than ever. No more endless paperwork or frantic retyping at BLS Centres; you can now upload your photo, signature, and documents online. Made a tiny typo? Don’t sweat it, minor corrections can be fixed right on the system.

In short, the new GPSP 2.0 is smarter, faster, and traveller-friendly, designed to save you time, reduce queues, and make your passport experience as seamless as your next flight.

The future of passports has officially landed!

Key Features Of New Passport GPSP 2.0 Embedded chip e-passports.

The PSP 2.0 system will now issue e-passports. They include a digitised chip where the data of the passport holder is stored, and this guarantees faster clearance at immigration checkpoints and higher security.

It is now possible to upload the ICAO-compliant photograph, signature, and documents using the PSP portal. The consulate suggests doing so to minimize waiting hours at the BLS Centres.

The applicants do not have to reprint applications to make corrections. Under GPSP 2.0, the service provider is able to edit applications that are submitted without any additional fee. Step-By-Step Guide To Apply For An E-Passport Via PSP (GPSP 2.0) Register: Go to the PSP portal and click “Register Now” . Complete the registration form to create your account.

Go to the PSP portal and click . Complete the registration form to create your account. Log in: Use your registered login ID and password to sign in to the portal.

Use your registered login ID and password to sign in to the portal. Create application: On the Applicant Home Page, click “Create New Application” to start a fresh passport form.

On the Applicant Home Page, click to start a fresh passport form. Fill & submit: Enter the required details, review carefully, submit the form, and print the submitted application for your records.

Enter the required details, review carefully, submit the form, and for your records. Book appointment: Use the appointment link shown on the portal to schedule a visit to the nearest BLS International Centre. Carry the printed form and all supporting documents to your appointment. Quick Tips: upload ICAO-compliant photo/signature on the portal to speed up processing; minor corrections can be fixed by the service provider without extra fees. The Indian Diaspora In UAE: Home Away From Home When you have ever passed by a busy market in Dubai or even taken a chai in Abu Dhabi, you have probably heard the well-known rhythm of Indian voices. This is because Indians comprise about 35 percent of the total population of the UAE, approximately 4.3 million individuals! In Dubai, tech professionals are the backbone of the multicultural setup in the UAE, just as in Sharjah and Abu Dhabi, Indians make up the bulk. Ten percent are dependent family members who continue the traditions even as they adjust to life in a foreign country. At the top of the list are the people of Kerala, followed closely by Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana. However, this is not the end of the story, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Punjab, and others are all part of this dynamic community that keeps the spirit of India alive in the Gulf. Migration is just the beginning; it is a history of solidarity, belonging, and cultural pride that unites two countries as one.