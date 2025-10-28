FREE ChatGPT Subscription For All! OpenAI’s ChatGPT Go Is Going 100% Free From This November- Here’s How

Big News: ChatGPT Go Is Going Free in India Starting November 4

Get ready, India!

OpenAI has announced that its ChatGPT Go plan, worth ₹399 per month, will be free for users across the country starting November 4.

The timing couldn’t be more exciting, the offer launches alongside OpenAI’s first-ever DevDay Exchange event in Bengaluru, marking a major milestone in India’s AI journey.

This means millions of users will soon be able to experience the power of advanced AI completely free for an entire year, making smart conversations, creative brainstorming, and AI-powered productivity accessible to everyone.

Mark your calendars. November 4 is the day AI gets even closer to India’s fingertips.

OpenAI’s Statement On The Initiative Of Free ChatGPT Go

“Ahead of our first DevDay Exchange event in India, we’re making ChatGPT Go freely available for a year to help more people across India easily access and benefit from advanced AI,”

said Nick Turley, VP and Head of ChatGPT at OpenAI.

OpenAI Expands Presence In India With ChatGPT Go

OpenAI has been steadily expanding its on-ground operations in India.

The company opened its first office in Delhi, marking its official entry into the country.

It has hired a seasoned ed-tech executive to lead its education vertical in India.

Recruitment is underway for sales and marketing roles across multiple cities.

Billboards and digital campaigns promoting ChatGPT have been launched nationwide.

ChatGPT Go: Free Extension and Key Features

Existing ChatGPT Go subscribers will receive 12 months of free access, with redemption details to be shared later by OpenAI.

The ChatGPT Go plan (normally ₹399/month) is a budget-friendly tier designed for wider accessibility.

It offers higher messaging limits compared to the free plan.

Users get expanded access to OpenAI’s latest model, GPT-5, with limited deep-research capabilities.

While it doesn’t include the full feature set of the Plus (₹1,999/month) or Pro (₹19,990/month) plans, it provides a strong balance of performance and affordability.

OpenAI Deepens Its India Push with Education Focus and Free Access Boost

OpenAI isn't just stopping at free AI access, it's doubling down on India's digital future. As part of its "India-first" vision, the company is turning its education focus up a notch, aligning this move with the IndiaAI Mission and the country's rising status as a global AI powerhouse. With the AI Impact Summit on the horizon next year, OpenAI clearly wants India in the front row of the AI revolution. And here's the cherry on top, if you're already a ChatGPT Go subscriber, you get to ride this wave for free too. That's right, 12 months of free access are coming your way, details dropping soon. (With Inputs)