Stocks to Watch Today: IndiGo, Tata Power, Park Medi World, HCL, Glenmark, Ola, Vedanta And Many Other In Focus On 17 December

Stocks to Watch Today: Good Morning Reader!

On Wednesday, December 17, Indian equity markets are likely to open flat as global cues are mixed and investor fear is still around. As per GIFT Nifty futures, which were down by 9 points at 26,926, the start was likely to be subdued at around 7:32 AM. By 8:30 AM, the sentiment had weakened further, with GIFT Nifty trading at 25,918, down 34.50 points or 0.13 per cent.

There were mixed results in the Asian markets, China’s CSI 300 was up 0.31 per cent, South Korea’s KOSPI increased by 0.64 per cent, and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng was slightly up 0.03 per cent, while Japan’s Nikkei was down 0.03 per cent. The trading session on Wall Street ended with mixed results, as the Nasdaq gained 0.62 per cent, although the S&P 500 and the Dow slipped.

Adding to investors’ discomfort was Tuesday’s turmoil. Within half an hour, Dalal Street’s market capitalisation was reduced by over ₹2 lakh crore, such a painful blow that has already scarred market confidence and may take time to heal.

This week has been quite thrilling, with ups and downs in the market for the third consecutive session. Hold on tight, the bumpy ride may last the whole week.