LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
homebound israel donald trump MIT professor Bondi Beach homebound israel donald trump MIT professor Bondi Beach homebound israel donald trump MIT professor Bondi Beach homebound israel donald trump MIT professor Bondi Beach
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
homebound israel donald trump MIT professor Bondi Beach homebound israel donald trump MIT professor Bondi Beach homebound israel donald trump MIT professor Bondi Beach homebound israel donald trump MIT professor Bondi Beach
LIVE TV
Home > Business > Stocks to Watch Today: IndiGo, Tata Power, Park Medi World, HCL, Glenmark, Ola, Vedanta And Many Other In Focus On 17 December

Stocks to Watch Today: IndiGo, Tata Power, Park Medi World, HCL, Glenmark, Ola, Vedanta And Many Other In Focus On 17 December

Stocks to Watch Today: Indian markets may open flat amid mixed global cues and lingering volatility. Sharp losses in the previous session keep investors cautious, while key stocks remain in focus across sectors today.

Stocks To Watch Today
Stocks To Watch Today

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: December 17, 2025 08:51:00 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Stocks to Watch Today: IndiGo, Tata Power, Park Medi World, HCL, Glenmark, Ola, Vedanta And Many Other In Focus On 17 December

Stocks to Watch Today: Good Morning Reader! 

On Wednesday, December 17, Indian equity markets are likely to open flat as global cues are mixed and investor fear is still around. As per GIFT Nifty futures, which were down by 9 points at 26,926, the start was likely to be subdued at around 7:32 AM. By 8:30 AM, the sentiment had weakened further, with GIFT Nifty trading at 25,918, down 34.50 points or 0.13 per cent.

There were mixed results in the Asian markets, China’s CSI 300 was up 0.31 per cent, South Korea’s KOSPI increased by 0.64 per cent, and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng was slightly up 0.03 per cent, while Japan’s Nikkei was down 0.03 per cent. The trading session on Wall Street ended with mixed results, as the Nasdaq gained 0.62 per cent, although the S&P 500 and the Dow slipped.

Adding to investors’ discomfort was Tuesday’s turmoil. Within half an hour, Dalal Street’s market capitalisation was reduced by over ₹2 lakh crore, such a painful blow that has already scarred market confidence and may take time to heal.

This week has been quite thrilling, with ups and downs in the market for the third consecutive session. Hold on tight, the bumpy ride may last the whole week.

Stocks To Watch Today

Paints & Chemicals

  • Akzo Nobel India: Promoter Imperial Chemical Industries may sell up to a 9% stake via a block deal. Offer size seen at ₹1,290.6 crore with a floor price of ₹3,150 per share.

Aviation

  • IndiGo: A PIL filed in the Delhi High Court seeks compensation of four times the ticket price for passengers affected by flight cancellations in November–December due to new FDTL rules.

Electric Vehicles

  • Ola Electric Mobility: Founder Bhavish Aggarwal sold 0.59% stake for ₹91.87 crore to fully repay a ₹260 crore promoter-level loan, leading to the release of all pledged shares (3.93%).

Metals & Mining

  • Vedanta: NCLT Mumbai approved the company’s demerger plan, paving the way for five independent, sector-focused entities.

Banking & Financials

  • Indian Overseas Bank: Government to sell up to a 3% stake via OFS on December 17–18 at a floor price of ₹34 per share.

  • HDFC Bank / IndusInd Bank: RBI approved HDFC group entities to acquire up to a 9.5% stake in IndusInd Bank.

  • SBFC Finance: MIT-linked entities exited via block deals; Tata AIA Life Insurance and Temasek-backed Aranda Investments bought shares.

  • Karnataka Bank: Non-institutional investor B Sumanthkumar Reddy bought a 0.5% stake via bulk deal.

Power & Energy

  • Tata Power: Targets finalisation of its 10 GW wafer and ingot project worth ₹6,500 crore by January.

Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare

  • Glenmark Pharmaceuticals: Entered an exclusive licensing and distribution deal with Hansoh Pharma for lung cancer drug Aumolertinib; deal includes upfront payment, milestones exceeding $1 billion, and royalties.

  • Nephrocare Health Services: Mainboard listing today.

  • Park Medi World: Mainboard listing today.

Infrastructure & Construction

  • NBCC (India): Secured orders worth ₹345 crore from IIT Mandi and Kandla SEZ.

  • Ahluwalia Contracts (India): Won an EPC order worth ₹888.38 crore from Bihar State Tourism Development Corporation.

  • Niraj Cement: Bagged a ₹130.83 crore road upgradation and maintenance contract from PWD.

Technology & Electronics

  • Kaynes Technology India: Subsidiary Kaynes Semicon partnered with Japan-based AOI Electronics and Mitsui & Co for semiconductor manufacturing.

  • HCL Technologies: Partnered with NSE Academy to launch joint certificate programs in technology and finance.

Media & Entertainment

  • Saregama: Invested ₹325 crore in Bhansali Productions via CCPS; may raise stake to 51% by March 2030.

Apparel & Textiles

  • Pearl Global Industries: SBI Mutual Fund acquired a 1.43% stake via bulk deal; promoter sold shares.

Agri & FMCG

  • Unisem Agritech: SME listing today.

Logistics & E-commerce

  • Shipwaves Online: SME listing today.

Corporate Actions

  • eClerx Services: Ex-date for buyback.

  • Krishival Foods: Ex-date for rights issue.

  • Sylph Technologies: Ex-date for bonus issue.

F&O Ban

  • Bandhan Bank

(With Inputs)
Also Read: Rupee Breaches 91 Mark: Inside India’s Historic Currency Slide As Markets Reel; FIIs Exit, Dollar Demand Surges, And Trade Uncertainty Mounts
First published on: Dec 17, 2025 8:51 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Asian markets todaybusiness newsDalal Street todayGIFT Nifty updateIndian equities outlookIndian stock market todaymarket opening todaymarket volatility IndiaStocks to watch todaytop stocks in focusWall Street overnight

RELATED News

Stock Market Today: Dalal Street Opens on a Tightrope; Sensex, Nifty Show Caution After Turbulent Week

Who Is Vidit Aatrey, The IIT-Delhi Alumnus Behind Meesho’s Rise And India’s Newest Billionaire CEO

KP Group & IIM Ahmedabad Celebrate Graduation of 28 Leaders from a First-of-its-Kind 11-Month Executive Programme

PBPartners Launches New Experience Center in Delhi

8th Pay Commission: Will Arrears Start From January 1, 2026? Employees Seek Clarity

LATEST NEWS

Homebound Shortlisted For Oscars 2026: Why Neeraj Ghaywan’s Film Stands Out With Its Story Of Struggles And Dreams

Months After Israel Killed Iranian Nuclear Scientists, MIT Physicist Nuno F.G. Loureiro With Pro-Israel Links Fatally Shot, Revenge Suspected

Stocks to Watch Today: IndiGo, Tata Power, Park Medi World, HCL, Glenmark, Ola, Vedanta And Many Other In Focus On 17 December

From Palestine To Syria, Trump Expands US Travel Ban To 39 Countries – Check Full List Of Countries Affected, Why It Was Imposed, And What Changes From January 2026

‘Alcoholic Personality’, ‘Microdosing Musk’, ‘Conspiracy Vance’: White House Chief Susie Wiles Drops Bombshell Claims On Trump Team

Brown University Shooting: FBI Releases ‘Enhanced Video’ Of Person Of Interest | WATCH

Who Was Nuno F.G. Loureiro? MIT Professor Shot And Killed At His Home In Boston Suburbs

‘Namaste India! Thanks For The Warm Welcome, Great Hospitality’: Lionel Messi Wraps Up ‘GOAT Tour India’; Shares Post On Instagram

Who Is Mustapha Kharbouch? Brown University Scrubs Student’s Profile As Search For Suspect Intensifies; What We Know So Far

Donald Trump Signs Proclamation Restricting Entry Of Foreign Nationals From These Countries | Check Full List

Stocks to Watch Today: IndiGo, Tata Power, Park Medi World, HCL, Glenmark, Ola, Vedanta And Many Other In Focus On 17 December

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Stocks to Watch Today: IndiGo, Tata Power, Park Medi World, HCL, Glenmark, Ola, Vedanta And Many Other In Focus On 17 December

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Stocks to Watch Today: IndiGo, Tata Power, Park Medi World, HCL, Glenmark, Ola, Vedanta And Many Other In Focus On 17 December
Stocks to Watch Today: IndiGo, Tata Power, Park Medi World, HCL, Glenmark, Ola, Vedanta And Many Other In Focus On 17 December
Stocks to Watch Today: IndiGo, Tata Power, Park Medi World, HCL, Glenmark, Ola, Vedanta And Many Other In Focus On 17 December
Stocks to Watch Today: IndiGo, Tata Power, Park Medi World, HCL, Glenmark, Ola, Vedanta And Many Other In Focus On 17 December

QUICK LINKS