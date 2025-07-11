Stocks To Watch Today, July 11: TCS, IREDA, HUL, JSW, PC Jeweller, Tata Steel And More

As the trading window resumes today, there are many stocks to keep an eye on due to a series of major developments such as quarterly updates, bagged deals, and other triggers that may influence market activity and subsequently investor’s sentiment.

Market Recap

In the last session on July 10, both indices ended the day in the red. The BSE Sensex dropped by 345 points or 0.41%, settling at 83,190, while the NSE Nifty50 closed the session at 25,355 with a decline of 120 points or 0.47%.

Key Stocks To Watch

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS)

Following the Q1 results announced yesterday, the shares of TCS are poised for increased activity today. In the quarter ended June, the firm posted a 3.3% decline in its revenue to Rs. 63,437 crore from the previous quarter. On July 10, TCS shares ended the day at Rs 3,382 apiece, a 0.6% decline from the previous close.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises

Zee Entertainment shares will be in the spotlight after shareholders rejected the company’s proposal to raise Rs.2,237 crore through the issuance of warrants to promoters. The proposal failed to pass as the number of votes in favor did not meet the required threshold—falling short of being three times the votes cast against it.

Tata Steel

Tata Steel has acquired 124.6 crore shares, amounting to Rs 1,074 crore, in its foreign subsidiary, T Steel Holdings Pte. The stock ended Thursday’s trading session on a positive note at Rs. 160 per share, marking a 1.6% gain from the previous close.

PC Jeweller

Shares of PC Jeweller have shown an upward trend in recent sessions. The Delhi-based jewellery firm raised Rs.500 crore through the preferential allotment of shares and warrants on a private placement basis, further boosting investor sentiment.

IREDA (Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency)

IREDA will remain in focus after reporting a 36% year-on-year drop in net profit to Rs. 247 crore for the quarter ended June 2025. The decline was primarily attributed to increased expenses. In comparison, the company had reported a net profit of Rs. 384 crore during the same period last year, according to an exchange filing.

JSW Infrastructure

JSW Infrastructure has received approval from the Committee of Creditors to acquire NCR Rail Infrastructure under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) resolution process. This regulatory nod marks a significant step forward in JSW’s expansion strategy.

Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL)

HUL has announced a leadership change, appointing Priya Nair as its new Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer for a five-year term, effective August 1, 2025. She will take over from Rohit Jawa, who is stepping down as MD & CEO on July 31. The transition signals a strategic shift as the FMCG giant prepares for its next phase of growth.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as an investment advice. Prior to making an investment, conduct thorough research and consult with your financial advisor.)