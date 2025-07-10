LIVE TV
Home > Business > OpenAI To Launch AI-Powered Web Browser, Challenging Google Chrome

OpenAI To Launch AI-Powered Web Browser, Challenging Google Chrome

OpenAI plans to launch an AI-powered web browser to compete with Google Chrome. The browser will feature a built-in chat interface and AI agent integrations to assist users with online tasks. This move could disrupt Google's ad-based revenue model, as it may divert search behavior and reduce data flow. The browser is part of OpenAI's broader growth strategy.

OpenAI is planning to launch an AI-powered web browser designed to directly compete with the Google Chrome browser. (Photo: Social)

Published By: Ankur Mishra
Last Updated: July 10, 2025 22:19:26 IST

OpenAI is planning to launch an AI-powered web browser designed to directly compete with the Google Chrome browser. The browser is expected to launch in the coming weeks.

It will feature a built-in chat interface and support for AI agent integrations that can assist users with online tasks. This marks a strategic push by OpenAI to reshape how users interact on the Internet.

Potential Impact on Google’s Core Business

This OpenAI browser could disrupt a major pillar of Google’s ad-based revenue model. Chrome, which routes most search traffic through Google Search and collects user data for targeted advertising, contributes significantly to Alphabet’s earnings.

If OpenAI’s browser gains traction among ChatGPT’s 500 million weekly users, it could divert search behavior and reduce data flow to Google. Some browsing interactions may occur entirely within the chat interface, limiting website click-throughs and reshaping how users access information.

The browser forms part of OpenAI’s broader effort to integrate AI into both personal and professional digital workflows. The company aims to embed AI agents like Operator into its browser, allowing users to delegate tasks directly within the browsing environment. 

The browser forms part of OpenAI’s broader effort to integrate AI into both personal and professional digital workflows. The company aims to embed AI agents like the Operator into its browser, allowing users to delegate tasks directly within the browsing environment.

Tags: openaiOpenAI Model

