Google Gemini Pro Subscribers Can Now Convert Photo-to-Video

Google’s AI model, Gemini, has introduced an exciting new feature that permits users to turn their favorite photos into dynamic video clips with integrated sound. This new feature is available for Google AI Pro subscribers only. Google has its Pro subscribers based in over 150 countries worldwide.

The model is powered by the cutting-edge Veo 3 video generation model, which was launched in May 2023.

3-Step instructions for using this feature:

Step 1: Upload a Photo

Step 2: Select ‘Videos’ from the Tool Menu

Step 3: Describe the Scene with the desired Audio

The result is an immersive conversion with high resolution and sound effects.

A Landmark Tool for the Creative Community

The launch marks a significant expansion of Gemini’s creative tools, following the tremendous success of Veo 3. In just seven weeks, users have generated over 40 million videos, showcasing everything from ASMR content to reimagined fairy tales.

The platform’s ability to generate such diverse, imaginative content has captivated the user base, with videos shared across the Gemini app and Flow.

This photo-to-video feature is now available for both Google AI Pro and Ultra subscribers. Alongside the release, Google remains committed to the safety of users by proactively testing its systems and imposing strict policies against unsafe content.

However, generated videos will include visible watermarks to indicate their AI-generated nature. This will further ensure transparency in the content creation.

The new feature enhances the creative potential for video generation, allowing users to explore new forms of storytelling and content creation like never before.

