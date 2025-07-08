Google Rolls Out AI Mode In India: Smarter Search With Voice, Photos, And Text

Google has officially rolled out its new AI Mode feature for all users in India, aiming to make information retrieval more seamless, interactive, and AI-driven. This marks a major step forward in Google’s ongoing efforts to integrate artificial intelligence directly into its search experience.

Originally launched last month as an experimental feature in Labs for English users, AI Mode quickly gained popularity. Google stated in a blog post, “The response has been encouraging, with people appreciating its speed and the quality of the responses.” Users have reportedly used it for a wide range of purposes—from deep learning to understanding complex how-to tasks.

Powered by a custom version of Gemini 2.5, the AI Mode is now available directly within Google Search without the need for Lab sign-ups. This mode is multimodal, meaning users can interact using different input methods—typing, speaking, or even snapping a photo—to ask queries. In AI, multimodal refers to the system’s ability to process multiple types of data simultaneously, like text, images, and voice.

Users will now find a dedicated AI tab in the Google app’s search interface. All previously available features from the Labs version are retained, including the ability to receive detailed, AI-powered responses, explore helpful links, and follow up with more questions to dive deeper into topics.

Additionally, Google recently introduced a new Gemini app update that lets users upload videos for AI-based analysis. However, this update is still being rolled out and may not be available to all users on iOS and Android platforms yet.

(From ANI)

Also read: Crop Pattern Shift And Early Monsoon Drive Agrochemical Sector Recovery