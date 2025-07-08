LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Hossein Mousavian Bitchat Hyderabad family china brics benjamin netanyahu donald trump COVID Hossein Mousavian Bitchat Hyderabad family china brics benjamin netanyahu donald trump COVID Hossein Mousavian Bitchat Hyderabad family china brics benjamin netanyahu donald trump COVID Hossein Mousavian Bitchat Hyderabad family china brics benjamin netanyahu donald trump COVID
Live TV
TRENDING |
Hossein Mousavian Bitchat Hyderabad family china brics benjamin netanyahu donald trump COVID Hossein Mousavian Bitchat Hyderabad family china brics benjamin netanyahu donald trump COVID Hossein Mousavian Bitchat Hyderabad family china brics benjamin netanyahu donald trump COVID Hossein Mousavian Bitchat Hyderabad family china brics benjamin netanyahu donald trump COVID
Home > Business > Google Rolls Out AI Mode In India: Smarter Search With Voice, Photos, And Text

Google Rolls Out AI Mode In India: Smarter Search With Voice, Photos, And Text

Google has launched AI Mode in India, enhancing search with Gemini 2.5’s multimodal capabilities—allowing users to type, speak, or snap photos for smart, AI-powered responses without needing Labs access.

Google Rolls Out AI Mode In India: Smarter Search With Voice, Photos, And Text
Google Rolls Out AI Mode In India: Smarter Search With Voice, Photos, And Text (Pic: Google)

Published By: ANI
Last Updated: July 8, 2025 14:05:21 IST

Google has officially rolled out its new AI Mode feature for all users in India, aiming to make information retrieval more seamless, interactive, and AI-driven. This marks a major step forward in Google’s ongoing efforts to integrate artificial intelligence directly into its search experience.

Originally launched last month as an experimental feature in Labs for English users, AI Mode quickly gained popularity. Google stated in a blog post, “The response has been encouraging, with people appreciating its speed and the quality of the responses.” Users have reportedly used it for a wide range of purposes—from deep learning to understanding complex how-to tasks.

Powered by a custom version of Gemini 2.5, the AI Mode is now available directly within Google Search without the need for Lab sign-ups. This mode is multimodal, meaning users can interact using different input methods—typing, speaking, or even snapping a photo—to ask queries. In AI, multimodal refers to the system’s ability to process multiple types of data simultaneously, like text, images, and voice.

Users will now find a dedicated AI tab in the Google app’s search interface. All previously available features from the Labs version are retained, including the ability to receive detailed, AI-powered responses, explore helpful links, and follow up with more questions to dive deeper into topics.

Additionally, Google recently introduced a new Gemini app update that lets users upload videos for AI-based analysis. However, this update is still being rolled out and may not be available to all users on iOS and Android platforms yet.

(From ANI)

Also read: Crop Pattern Shift And Early Monsoon Drive Agrochemical Sector Recovery 

More News

Iran Rages At Russia Over ‘Betrayal’ In Israel War: Diplomats Say Moscow Withheld Jets While Arming India
Japan’s Iconic Two-Wheeler Firm Yamaha Celebrates 70th Anniversary With New Logo
How To Be Effortlessly Elegant: 10 Simple Ways To Look Exceptional
Do or Die in Luzern: Can Poland Shock Sweden at Women’s Euro 2025?
Titan Shares Record 5% Decline Despite A Robust 20% Growth In Q1
Google Rolls Out AI Mode In India: Smarter Search With Voice, Photos, And Text
Jack Dorsey Launches Bitchat: All About The Messaging App That Works Without Internet
A Clash of Survival: Germany Face Denmark in High-Stakes Euro 2025 Showdown
Sourav Ganugly 53 Not Out: Celebrating the Captain Who’s Decisions Changed Indian Cricket
BJP CM Devendra Fadnavis Speaking On Nishikant Dubey’s Remarks, Calls It ‘Inappropriate’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?