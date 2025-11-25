Stocks To Watch Today: Siemens Energy, HUDCO, Cello, Tata Elxsi, Dr Reddy’s, Surya Roshni, Eris Lifesciences, Ceigall India And Many Other In Focus Today

Stocks To Watch Today: Good morning, traders!

Indian markets are expected to open on a flat note this Tuesday. At 7:39 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were hovering just below the 26,000 mark at 25,994, down 2 points, hardly a drama to kickstart your trading day.

Overnight, Wall Street had a fun ride. US stocks climbed higher thanks to strong buying in AI names and whispers of a Fed rate cut. The Nasdaq led the charge, surging 2.69%, while the S&P 500 rose 1.55%, and the Dow Jones inched up 0.44%.

Asian markets were also in the green mood. China’s CSI 300 was up 0.63%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng gained 0.9%, South Korea’s KOSPI jumped 1.03%, and Japan’s Nikkei rose 0.83%.

By 8:25 AM, GIFT Nifty was trading flat at 25,989, up just 2 points. Traders, keep your eyes peeled, small moves today could hide big opportunities!

Stocks To Watch Today

Capital Goods & Engineering Siemens Energy India : Q4 FY25 revenue up 27% to ₹2,646 crore PAT up 31% to ₹360 crore Order backlog ₹16,205 crore (up 47% YoY) Board announces 200% dividend (₹4 per ₹2 share)

Diamond Power Infrastructure : LOI from Adani Energy Solutions for 7,668 km AL-59 Zebra Conductor Order value ₹276 crore

Surya Roshni : Order worth ₹105.18 crore Supply of spiral pipes with 3LPE coating

Ceigall India : LOI from REC Power Development & Consultancy Establishing 400/220 kV Velgaon GIS substation

Niraj Cement Structurals : Work order ₹220.14 crore Construction of 2-lane Kohima Bypass Road under SARDP-NE, EPC mode

Real Estate & Infrastructure Sunteck Realty : Entering Dubai market with AED 15 billion ultra-luxury pipeline First project in Downtown Dubai, GDV AED 5 billion Arbitration with JV partner withdrawn; litigation closed

HUDCO : MoU with NIUA for urban infrastructure-related programmes

Pharma & Healthcare Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories : EU approval for AVT03 (denosumab), biosimilar to Prolia and Xgeva

Eris Lifesciences : Buying remaining 30% stake in Swiss Parenterals for ₹423.3 crore Issuing 23.06 lakh shares; completion by March 31, 2026 Currently holds 70% stake

Apollo Hospitals : Opened a new facility in Swargate, Pune Third hospital in Maharashtra

Defence & High-Tech Manufacturing Paras Defence & Space Technologies : MoU with IUAC Developing commercial-grade MRI magnet system for indigenous production

Industrial & Manufacturing Pavna Industries : MoU with UP government Plans ₹250 crore investment over 3–5 years

Stallion India Fluorochemicals : Reaffirmed FY26 revenue growth guidance of 30–35 percent

Consumer Goods & Brands Cello World : Acquired rights to “Cello” trademark for stationery and writing instruments Zero royalty Expects ₹200 crore revenue in CY2026

Bulk Deals Fortis Healthcare : BNP Paribas FM sold 1.19 crore shares ICS Asia sold 52.81 lakh shares Total value ₹1,587 crore (2.28% stake)

GE Vernova T&D : BNP Paribas FM sold 38.3 lakh shares ICS Asia sold 14.18 lakh shares Total value ₹1,504 crore (2.05% stake)

Paytm (One 97 Communications) : ICS Asia sold 32.55 lakh shares BNP Paribas FM sold 1.05 crore shares Combined value ₹1,740 crore (2.16% stake)

Orient Electric & Rain Industries : iShares MSCI EM ETF sold 12.63 lakh shares (Orient Electric) Sold 17.83 lakh shares (Rain Industries)

: Siemens Energy India : BNP Paribas FM sold 43.1 lakh shares worth ₹1,364 crore

Tata Elxsi, Astral : ICS Asia bought 7.38 lakh shares (Tata Elxsi) Bought 15.38 lakh shares (Astral)

Container Corporation of India : BNP Paribas FM bought 72.17 lakh shares worth ₹371.9 crore

TD Power Systems, ACC, Acutaas Chemicals : iShares MSCI EM ETF bought 9.68 lakh shares (TD Power) Bought 9.82 lakh shares (ACC) Bought 5.3 lakh shares (Acutaas)

Karnataka Bank : Aditya Kumar Halwasiya bought 45 lakh shares (1.19% stake)

Corporate Actions Ingersoll Rand India: Ex-dividend Medinova Diagnostic Services: Ex-amalgamation

