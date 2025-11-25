LIVE TV
Stocks To Watch Today: Siemens Energy, HUDCO, Cello, Tata Elxsi, Dr Reddy's, Surya Roshni, Eris Lifesciences, Ceigall India And Many Other In Focus Today

Stocks To Watch Today: Siemens Energy, HUDCO, Cello, Tata Elxsi, Dr Reddy’s, Surya Roshni, Eris Lifesciences, Ceigall India And Many Other In Focus Today

Stocks To Watch Today: Indian markets likely to open flat as global cues stay positive. Key stocks in focus include Siemens Energy, Sunteck Realty, Dr Reddy’s, Eris, Paras Defence, Cello World, and major bulk deals across sectors.

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: November 25, 2025 08:46:47 IST

Stocks To Watch Today: Good morning, traders!

Indian markets are expected to open on a flat note this Tuesday. At 7:39 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were hovering just below the 26,000 mark at 25,994, down 2 points, hardly a drama to kickstart your trading day.

Overnight, Wall Street had a fun ride. US stocks climbed higher thanks to strong buying in AI names and whispers of a Fed rate cut. The Nasdaq led the charge, surging 2.69%, while the S&P 500 rose 1.55%, and the Dow Jones inched up 0.44%.

Asian markets were also in the green mood. China’s CSI 300 was up 0.63%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng gained 0.9%, South Korea’s KOSPI jumped 1.03%, and Japan’s Nikkei rose 0.83%.

By 8:25 AM, GIFT Nifty was trading flat at 25,989, up just 2 points. Traders, keep your eyes peeled, small moves today could hide big opportunities!

Stocks To Watch Today 

Capital Goods & Engineering

  • Siemens Energy India:

    • Q4 FY25 revenue up 27% to ₹2,646 crore
    • PAT up 31% to ₹360 crore
    • Order backlog ₹16,205 crore (up 47% YoY)
    • Board announces 200% dividend (₹4 per ₹2 share)

  • Diamond Power Infrastructure:

    • LOI from Adani Energy Solutions for 7,668 km AL-59 Zebra Conductor
    • Order value ₹276 crore

  • Surya Roshni:

    • Order worth ₹105.18 crore
    • Supply of spiral pipes with 3LPE coating

  • Ceigall India:

    • LOI from REC Power Development & Consultancy
    • Establishing 400/220 kV Velgaon GIS substation

  • Niraj Cement Structurals:

    • Work order ₹220.14 crore
    • Construction of 2-lane Kohima Bypass Road under SARDP-NE, EPC mode

Real Estate & Infrastructure

  • Sunteck Realty:

    • Entering Dubai market with AED 15 billion ultra-luxury pipeline
    • First project in Downtown Dubai, GDV AED 5 billion
    • Arbitration with JV partner withdrawn; litigation closed

  • HUDCO:

    • MoU with NIUA for urban infrastructure-related programmes

Pharma & Healthcare

  • Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories:

    • EU approval for AVT03 (denosumab), biosimilar to Prolia and Xgeva

  • Eris Lifesciences:

    • Buying remaining 30% stake in Swiss Parenterals for ₹423.3 crore
    • Issuing 23.06 lakh shares; completion by March 31, 2026
    • Currently holds 70% stake

  • Apollo Hospitals:

    • Opened a new facility in Swargate, Pune
    • Third hospital in Maharashtra

Defence & High-Tech Manufacturing

  • Paras Defence & Space Technologies:

    • MoU with IUAC
    • Developing commercial-grade MRI magnet system for indigenous production

Industrial & Manufacturing

  • Pavna Industries:

    • MoU with UP government
    • Plans ₹250 crore investment over 3–5 years

  • Stallion India Fluorochemicals:

    • Reaffirmed FY26 revenue growth guidance of 30–35 percent

Consumer Goods & Brands

  • Cello World:

    • Acquired rights to “Cello” trademark for stationery and writing instruments
    • Zero royalty
    • Expects ₹200 crore revenue in CY2026

Bulk Deals

  • Fortis Healthcare:

    • BNP Paribas FM sold 1.19 crore shares
    • ICS Asia sold 52.81 lakh shares
    • Total value ₹1,587 crore (2.28% stake)

  • GE Vernova T&D:

    • BNP Paribas FM sold 38.3 lakh shares
    • ICS Asia sold 14.18 lakh shares
    • Total value ₹1,504 crore (2.05% stake)

  • Paytm (One 97 Communications):

    • ICS Asia sold 32.55 lakh shares
    • BNP Paribas FM sold 1.05 crore shares
    • Combined value ₹1,740 crore (2.16% stake)
  • Orient Electric & Rain Industries:
    • iShares MSCI EM ETF sold 12.63 lakh shares (Orient Electric)
    • Sold 17.83 lakh shares (Rain Industries)

  • Siemens Energy India:

    • BNP Paribas FM sold 43.1 lakh shares worth ₹1,364 crore

  • Tata Elxsi, Astral:

    • ICS Asia bought 7.38 lakh shares (Tata Elxsi)

    • Bought 15.38 lakh shares (Astral)

  • Container Corporation of India:

    • BNP Paribas FM bought 72.17 lakh shares worth ₹371.9 crore

  • TD Power Systems, ACC, Acutaas Chemicals:

    • iShares MSCI EM ETF bought 9.68 lakh shares (TD Power)
    • Bought 9.82 lakh shares (ACC)
    • Bought 5.3 lakh shares (Acutaas)

  • Karnataka Bank:

    • Aditya Kumar Halwasiya bought 45 lakh shares (1.19% stake)

Corporate Actions

    • Ingersoll Rand India: Ex-dividend
    • Medinova Diagnostic Services: Ex-amalgamation
(With Inputs)
First published on: Nov 25, 2025 8:41 AM IST
