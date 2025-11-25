Stocks To Watch Today: Siemens Energy, HUDCO, Cello, Tata Elxsi, Dr Reddy’s, Surya Roshni, Eris Lifesciences, Ceigall India And Many Other In Focus Today

Stocks To Watch Today: Good morning, traders!
Indian markets are expected to open on a flat note this Tuesday. At 7:39 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were hovering just below the 26,000 mark at 25,994, down 2 points, hardly a drama to kickstart your trading day.
Overnight, Wall Street had a fun ride. US stocks climbed higher thanks to strong buying in AI names and whispers of a Fed rate cut. The Nasdaq led the charge, surging 2.69%, while the S&P 500 rose 1.55%, and the Dow Jones inched up 0.44%.
Asian markets were also in the green mood. China’s CSI 300 was up 0.63%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng gained 0.9%, South Korea’s KOSPI jumped 1.03%, and Japan’s Nikkei rose 0.83%.
By 8:25 AM, GIFT Nifty was trading flat at 25,989, up just 2 points. Traders, keep your eyes peeled, small moves today could hide big opportunities!
Stocks To Watch Today
Aishwarya is a journalism graduate with over three years of experience thriving in the buzzing corporate media world. She’s got a knack for decoding business news, tracking the twists and turns of the stock market, covering the masala of the entertainment world, and sometimes her stories come with just the right sprinkle of political commentary. She has worked with several organizations, interned at ZEE and gained professional skills at TV9 and News24, And now is learning and writing at NewsX, she’s no stranger to the newsroom hustle. Her storytelling style is fast-paced, creative, and perfectly tailored to connect with both the platform and its audience. Moto: Approaching every story from the reader’s point of view, backing up her insights with solid facts.
Always bold with her opinions, she also never misses the chance to weave in expert voices, keeping things balanced and insightful. In short, Aishwarya brings a fresh, sharp, and fact-driven voice to every story she touches.