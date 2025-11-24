Sudeep Pharma IPO Day 2: Fully Subscribed On Day One, Listing Set For November 28- Here Are The Key Details

Sudeep Pharma IPO: Details And Fund Utilisation
-
New Issue: ₹95 crore
-
Offer for Sale: -1.35 crore shares, totaling ₹800 crore from promoters
-
Funds from fresh issue (₹75.81 crore) to be used for:
-
Capital expenditure at Nandesari Facility 1, Gujarat
-
General corporate purposes
-
|Category
|Details
|IPO Price Band
|₹563–593 per equity share
|Allocation
|QIB: Up to 50%
NII: At least 15%
Retail Investors: Minimum 35%
|IPO Subscription Status
|Overall: 1.42x
Retail portion: 1.50x
NII portion: 48%
QIB portion: 3.00x
|Total Bids Received
|1,50,09,425 shares against 1,05,64,926 shares offered
Sudeep Pharma IPO: Grey Market Premium (GMP) and Expected Listing Price
- IPO GMP Today: ₹121
- Estimated listing price: ₹714 (20.40% higher than ₹593 upper price band)
- Grey market shows upward trajectory with GMP range: ₹0–130
(With Inputs)
