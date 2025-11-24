LIVE TV
Home > Business > Sudeep Pharma IPO Day 2: Fully Subscribed On Day One, Listing Set For November 28- Here Are The Key Details

Sudeep Pharma IPO Day 2: Fully Subscribed On Day One, Listing Set For November 28- Here Are The Key Details

Sudeep Pharma IPO opened November 21, fully subscribed on day one with 1.42x bids. Shares to list November 28; strong investor interest reflected in high grey market premium and estimated listing price.

IPO
IPO

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: November 24, 2025 11:56:34 IST

Sudeep Pharma IPO Day 2: Fully Subscribed On Day One, Listing Set For November 28- Here Are The Key Details
Sudeep Pharma IPO: The Sudeep Pharma IPO started accepting subscription applications on Friday, November 21, 2025, and the atmosphere was immediately filled with excitement! Investors were quick to join in and the offering was fully subscribed on the very first day, with a remarkable 1.42 times subscription.
The excitement is not over yet as the tentative allocation will be announced on Wednesday, November 26, which means the investors will be able to see their luck for the first time. Refunds will be done the very next day, Thursday, November 27, so you will need to check your accounts regularly. And don’t forget to put this day in your planner, shares are going to be listed on the BSE and NSE on Friday, November 28, which is sure to be a very exciting and attractive beginning for the fans of Sudeep Pharma!

Sudeep Pharma IPO: Details And Fund Utilisation

  • New Issue: ₹95 crore

  • Offer for Sale: -1.35 crore shares, totaling ₹800 crore from promoters

  • Funds from fresh issue (₹75.81 crore) to be used for:

    • Capital expenditure at Nandesari Facility 1, Gujarat

    • General corporate purposes

Sudeep Pharma IPO Price, Allocation & Subscription Status At A Glance

Category Details
IPO Price Band ₹563–593 per equity share
Allocation QIB: Up to 50%
NII: At least 15%
Retail Investors: Minimum 35%
IPO Subscription Status Overall: 1.42x
Retail portion: 1.50x
NII portion: 48%
QIB portion: 3.00x
Total Bids Received 1,50,09,425 shares against 1,05,64,926 shares offered

Sudeep Pharma IPO: Grey Market Premium (GMP) and Expected Listing Price

  • IPO GMP Today: ₹121
  • Estimated listing price: ₹714 (20.40% higher than ₹593 upper price band)
  • Grey market shows upward trajectory with GMP range: ₹0–130

(With Inputs)

Also Read: HAL Share Price Crashes over 8% After Tejas Crash Tragedy At Dubai Air Show: Government Responds, Russian Team Pays Emotional Tribute; Key Takeaways

First published on: Nov 24, 2025 11:56 AM IST
Sudeep Pharma IPO Day 2: Fully Subscribed On Day One, Listing Set For November 28- Here Are The Key Details

